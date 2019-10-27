If you're looking to buy a 2020 Silverado HD, now's probably the right time as an existing Costco discount for Chevrolet car now includes the Silverado 2500 HD and 3500 HD.

According to a report by CarsDirect, these tow-frenzy trucks can now be had with a discount both from GM Supplier Pricing and when bought through the Costco Auto Program. The information was discovered through a bulletin sent to dealers this week.

With that said, the only model that's yet to be eligible with the Costco promotion is the Corvette C8, which is quite fine since the mid-engined supercar is already a bargain at its current price that starts below $60,000.

Going back to the Silverado HD, a loaded 2020 Silverado 3500 HD can save buyers up to $2,995, according to the analysis by CarsDirect. With an MSRP of $54,260, the discount would bring the price down to $51,265. That price tag will get you a 6.6-liter Duramax turbodiesel V8 that makes 445 horsepower (332 kilowatts) and 910 pound-feet (1,234 Newton-meters) of torque, capable of towing up to 35,500 pounds (16,100 kilograms).

The Chevrolet and Costco promotion runs until January 2 next year. Whether the Corvette C8 will join the list of eligible cars, is beyond us.

Besides, Chevy is always welcome to add models on the list, just as they did with the two Silverado HDs. It's a great tactic for GM to gain more sales for its trucks – a competitive market in the U.S. and one of the main sales drivers for car companies in the country.