This isn't the first we're seeing this. The Toyota Supra going head to head against the Ford Mustang GT in a drag race. We actually got mixed results between these two. In the first race by CarMag.co.za, the Mustang was beaten by the Supra, which kind of got people riled up because the pony car has a huge power advantage over the sports coupe.

The second race by Throttle House was a redeeming one for the Blue Oval pony, winning over a quarter-mile by a lot. With that said, guess we can say that we're dead even in straight-line races between these two cars.

Gallery: 2020 Toyota Supra

90 Photos

This third one, facilitated by CarWow this time around, is going to be the tie-breaker between the two. There's one problem, though – the Supra here was tuned by Litchfield. Let's look into the numbers in black and white.

The tuned Toyota Supra here is still powered by a straight-six 3.0-Liter BMW engine but now produces 440 horsepower (328 kiloWatts) and 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque. That's 100-hp more than the stock could produce while retaining its curb weight at 3,351 pounds (1,520 kilograms).

The Mustang GT, on the other hand, churns out a healthy 450 hp (336 kW) and 390 lb-ft (530 Nm) torque. With these numbers, we can say that these two cars are on the same ground in terms of engine output. However, the Mustang's heavier, tipping the scales at 3,800 lbs (1,720 kg).

Can the more powerful and lighter Supra beat the Mustang this time? We're pretty sure you know the answer to that. But just in case you want to see how, watch the video embedded on top of this page.