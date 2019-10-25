Travel trailers come in a wide range of shapes and sizes, many of which actually change their shapes and sizes at the push of a button. We’re talking about slideout trailers of course, but not everyone is a fan of the design. The added space is always welcome, but extra mechanical components to make it all work mean more potential problems. Seals between the sections can sometimes allow water and insects to get inside. And oftentimes, the only way to access the trailer is to have the slider sections deployed, which isn’t always convenient.

Lance has built sliders for years, but the manufacturer recently unveiled a prototype of its first non-slider in quite some time. It’s called the 2075, and Big Truck Big RV on YouTube received an in-depth look at the recent Midwest RV Super Show in Elkhart, Indiana. Being a prototype, we aren’t given a plethora of details and in fact, the trailer is expected to grow by another foot before it goes on sale. Still, the crux of the tour shows a fairly straightforward design that looks both elegant and supremely functional, not unlike an Airstream.

For starters, external storage is everywhere. Nearly half the video is dedicated to areas around the outside, including compartments for optional lithium batteries and a nifty pull-out drawer that allows space under the trailer in the middle to be utilized. At the rear, a trick external kitchen has a slide-out countertop, a small drawer-sized refrigerator, a sink, and a small stove. It can all be shielded by a powered awning, which could be epic for tailgating adventures.

Inside, the front half of the trailer is dominated by a full-size bedroom with a series of acrylic skylight windows. The kitchen and bathroom hold station in the middle, with the latter offering impressive space that includes a separate stand-up shower. The rear area is filled with a U-shaped dining area and a modular table, and of course it can all fold to create another sleeping area.

Details are slim on the tech side, but features such as powered awnings, jacks, and other systems can be operated through a smartphone or the onboard iN-Command control center. Solar panels will be offered, and Lance is considering a blind-spot monitoring system for production models.

According to the video, the production model is actually coming very soon. Look for retail versions of the 2075 to leave the factory by the end of the year, just in time for major RV shows beginning in early 2020.