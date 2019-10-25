The Chevrolet Silverado ZRX is reportedly the brand's upcoming version of the truck with a focus on hardcore off-roading. These spy shots are our first look at its development after only previously hearing rumors.

The biggest change to this truck is at the front where it wears a modified bumper without a lower fascia. Instead, there's a skid plate under the pickup with a small tow bar attached to it. Red tow hooks are on each side. This setup would improve the Silverado's approach angle when taking on rugged terrain.

The rear bumper and exhausts appear to come from the Silverado parts bin, and there's badging from the mid-range LT grade on the tailgate. Zooming into the dampers, they seem to have Rancho branding, and this company also supplies the pieces for the Z71 Off-Road package on the Silverado. It's possible that this truck could be a modified Z71 for development purposes, but the production ZRX would have more different parts.

The Silverado seems to have a higher ride height than stock and rides on all-terrain tires. A rumor indicates the truck has Multimatic DSSV dampers for soaking up the bumps. Front and rear electronic-locking differentials would aid in off-roading.

The previous rumor suggests the ZRX would go on sale for the 2022 model year as a bigger, meaner alternative to the Colorado ZR2. It allegedly wouldn't have any engine modifications but might be available with multiple powerplants, possibly even the Silverado's new 3.0-liter diesel inline-six.

Chevy will reportedly give the Silverado a major interior upgrade for the 2021 model year. The changes will allegedly include a heavily revised center stack, including major improvements infotainment system.