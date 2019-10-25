The account Allcarnews has posted has allegedly somehow obtained CAD images of Ford's upcoming Mustang-inspired electric crossover and used them to create renderings of the vehicle. Motor1.com has reached out to Ford about the legitimacy of the CAD drawings and was told, "we don’t comment on speculation about future products."

While these CAD renderings are tantalizing, we can't be completely sure of their authenticity. However, the vehicle that they depict has a lot in common with Ford's recently released official teaser that shows the Mustang-inspired EV has a line drawing.

Story is developing...