The Q70’s inability to take on the S-Class, 7 Series, and A8 has taken its on toll on the flagship sedan as Infiniti has decided to retire the model at the end of the 2019MY. The increasing demand for SUVs can also be considered as one of the nails in the Q70’s coffin, with Nissan’s luxury brand managing to sell just 149 Q70s in September. During the first nine months of the year, only 2,196 bought a Q70 in the U.S., representing a massive drop of 36.8% compared to January - September 2018.

The Q70 will not return for the 2020MY, according to an announcement made by a company representative in an interview with Motor Authority. It follows a similar move taken for the 2019MY when Infiniti dropped the hybrid version. The model kicked off at $50,400 for the standard-wheelbase Q70 with the 330-hp V6 engine and climbed all the way up to $67,700 for the stretched version with the 416-hp V8, before options.

Will Infiniti come out with an all-new Q70 one day? It’s hard to tell, but we do know they’re working on a new platform that will electrify all models programmed to be launched beginning with 2021 when a pure EV is also due. The existing RWD platform will be gradually retired for the new AWD-based architecture, with Infiniti’s product strategy vice-president Francois Bancon telling GoAuto last year the Q50, Q60, and Q70 are likely to lose the tail-happy arrangement. If you’re disappointed with this decision, it’s important to mention the new AWD system will have a rear-biased power distribution, so not all hope is lost.

The Q70 has one of the oldest bones in its segment taking into account the FM platform it uses has been around since the early 2000s, back when the large sedan was still known as the Infiniti M. The name change occurred in 2013 (for the 2014MY).