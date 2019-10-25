There’s a new Audi RS6 Avant out, which basically means the previous generation of the model will begin to get cheaper and cheaper with time. Well, at least those examples that haven’t been owned by famous people or Formula 1 drivers. Like this white RS6 Avant that’s currently located in the city of Kotka, Finland.

Let’s start with the big news. This speedy wagon was previously owned by not just anyone but Kimi Raikkonen, currently part of the Alfa Romeo Racing team in Formula 1. The vehicle was listed for sale at an online auction site earlier this week and is still available at €125,000, or about $138,850 at the current exchange rates.

The previous-gen RS6 Avant doesn’t have the advanced electrified V8 powertrain of the new model but it’s no slouch by any means. With a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 generating 553 horsepower (412 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque in factory form, it is capable of reaching 62 miles per hour from a standstill (0-100 kilometers per hour) in just 3.9 seconds. The motor is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and a Quattro all-wheel drive. The top speed is electronically governed at 155 mph (250 kph).

But! There’s one big but. This white long-roof Audi was obviously modified as the add claims in now has 680 hp (500 kW), while the torque is rated at 664 lb-ft (900 Nm). That’s possible thanks to a BSR chip tuning, which can easily be removed if needed. The seller also says the price of the car when purchased new by Raikkonen back in 2014 was about €228,000 ($253,245). The wagon has 42,875 miles (69,000 kilometers) on the clock and is said to be in a virtually unused condition. The equipment includes two sets of tires (22-inch summer and 20-inch winter), adaptive air suspension, and more.