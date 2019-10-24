You’ve seen the images, read all the juicy technical specifications, yet you still want more? We’ve got good news for you as Volkswagen has dropped three presentation videos with the Golf 8, finished in a striking Lime Yellow paint. Powered by a mild-hybrid eTSI gasoline engine, the compact hatchback was built in the high-end Style trim level, therefore it pretty much has all the bells and whistles. As a refresher, Style will replace the previous Highline with the Mk8.

The new Golf in Style flavor comes generously equipped as standard with goodies like 17-inch alloy wheels (although this one seems to have a larger 18-inch set) and additional chrome detailing on the outside, including for the faux trapezoidal exhaust tips. Front sport seats are also part of the deal, as are LED headlights with cornering function and LED taillights with sequential turn signals, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, LED ambient lighting in 32 different colors, and electric mirrors with memory function.

Go for the Style trim and VW will be more than happy to throw in the first three-zone climate control system installed in a Golf. It’s called Air Care Climatronic and has a feature called Smart Climate offering functions such as “warm hands” or “fresh air.” This version also has an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, the lane-keeping system, and the semi-autonomous driving system dubbed Travel Assist.

As with all versions of the new Golf, it gets a fully digital instrument cluster measuring 10.25 inches, and it’s joined in this car by the larger of the two infotainment systems, measuring 10 inches. The optional 400-watt Harman Kardon sound system also makes a brief appearance on camera and it promises to deliver “perfect sound” as per VW’s press release.

The Golf 8 goes on sale in Europe this December, but VW hasn't decided yet whether the regular version will be sold in the United States. For the time being, only the already spied GTI plus the R have been confirmed for the U.S., with both hot hatches to be unveiled next year.