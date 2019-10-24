People into the overlanding hobby have a huge breadth of choices for their camping machine ranging from a simple tent for their off-roader to ultra-luxurious rigs that are nicer than many folks' first apartments. The E.C.D. Automotive Design Project Invictus is a 1991 Land Rover Defender 110 is squarely in the latter category with its build cost of $240,000.

Most of the SUV's body wears Nara Bronze gloss paint. The hood, fenders, and other areas get a contrasting coat of satin black. A rooftop tent provides a place to sleep, and a shower arm offers a way to rinse off at the end of the day. An extendable awning gives adventurers protection from the sun or inclement weather when it's time to relax.

The Invictus is loaded with overlanding accessories. ARB recovery boards and a Warn winch are helpful if you get stuck. If things go really bad a CB radio lets you call for help. Don't worry about the dark because there are two LED lamps in the front and a light bar on the roof.

Instead of the original Land Rover powerplant, the Invictus uses a General Motors' 6.2-liter LS3 V8 that makes 430 horsepower (321 kilowatts) and runs through a five-speed manual. It rides on a custom air suspension setup.

The interior has Italian leather upholstery, and the front seats are heated. The driver grips a wood steering wheel that matches the shade of the hides. A Sony infotainment system provides Apple CarPlay support and a view for the back-up camera. At the rear of this rig, there are fold-down jumpseats that add extra passenger capacity in a pinch or just offer a fantastic place to sit while tailgating.