The cabin features Italian leather and a wood steering wheel
People into the overlanding hobby have a huge breadth of choices for their camping machine ranging from a simple tent for their off-roader to ultra-luxurious rigs that are nicer than many folks' first apartments. The E.C.D. Automotive Design Project Invictus is a 1991 Land Rover Defender 110 is squarely in the latter category with its build cost of $240,000.
Most of the SUV's body wears Nara Bronze gloss paint. The hood, fenders, and other areas get a contrasting coat of satin black. A rooftop tent provides a place to sleep, and a shower arm offers a way to rinse off at the end of the day. An extendable awning gives adventurers protection from the sun or inclement weather when it's time to relax.
The Invictus is loaded with overlanding accessories. ARB recovery boards and a Warn winch are helpful if you get stuck. If things go really bad a CB radio lets you call for help. Don't worry about the dark because there are two LED lamps in the front and a light bar on the roof.
Instead of the original Land Rover powerplant, the Invictus uses a General Motors' 6.2-liter LS3 V8 that makes 430 horsepower (321 kilowatts) and runs through a five-speed manual. It rides on a custom air suspension setup.
The interior has Italian leather upholstery, and the front seats are heated. The driver grips a wood steering wheel that matches the shade of the hides. A Sony infotainment system provides Apple CarPlay support and a view for the back-up camera. At the rear of this rig, there are fold-down jumpseats that add extra passenger capacity in a pinch or just offer a fantastic place to sit while tailgating.
E.C.D. AUTOMOTIVE DESIGN DELIVERS THE ULTIMATE 4X4 BUILT TO CONQUER ANY OVERLAND JOURNEY
KISSIMMEE, FL – October 24, 2019 – E.C.D. Automotive Design, known for building custom luxury British vehicles, has just delivered a fully restored custom 1991 Land Rover Defender 110 redesigned for the ultimate adventure seeker and overlanding enthusiast.
The original 1991 Land Rover Defender 110 was a bare-bones utility vehicle sourced from the Peak District near the Midlands in the United Kingdom. Once arriving at E.C.D. Automotive Design’s headquarters in Central Florida, the vehicle underwent a full ground-up restoration.
Known as Project Invictus, a name chosen by its owner for the durability and strength of the iconic British 4x4, received a plethora of modern features and upgrades designed for off-road adventures and cross-country journeys. The exterior of Project Invictus is finished in Nara Bronze gloss paint and is complimented by satin black accents.
Top-spec features include camping, off-road, and recovery gear because when your journey takes you down unknown paths, it’s best to be prepared. Equipment includes a Cascadia Vehicle Tents (CVT) rooftop tent with a shower arm, ARB Tred Pro recovery boards, 20-liter Frontrunner steel jerrycans for water, Warn Industries VR12-S winch with 50-foot Black Spydura synthetic winch wire, a Midlands CB radio, portable solar power units, and a clinometer.
Project Invictus includes modern comforts ideal for any journey. This custom Defender 110 produces 430-horsepower and is paired to a 5-speed manual transmission and a Borla Performance exhaust system, offering plenty of power and reliability. Its duotone interior features classic seats upholstered in premium Italian leathers.
This custom Defender 110 is the ultimate off-road 4x4, designed and built to conquer any overland journey.
Project Invictus Vehicle Specifications
Model — 1991 Custom Land Rover Defender 110
Engine — 6.2L LS3 V8 engine with 430-horsepower
Transmission — 5-speed manual transmission
Suspension — Custom ECD 2-way Air Suspension with quick disconnect for tire inflation
Exhaust — Borla Performance Exhaust
Brakes — Performance Rover Braking System
Cooling System — Ron Davis custom radiator
Exterior
Body Paint Color — Nara Bronze in full gloss with a Satin Black roof and wheel spats
Wheels — 18-inch Kahn Defend 1983 wheels
Tires — BG Goodrich All-Terrain T/A K02 265/65R18
Side steps — Full-length side steps with black checker plating
Grille — Classic grille
Front bumper — Low-mount winch bumper with a Land Rover A-bar
LED Bars — 2 Hella Rallye Spot Lamps on the front bumper; Hella Rallye 11-inch light bar; Hella Rallye 18-inch light bar; Hella Rallye LED cube at the rear
Additional Exterior Features — Steering Guard; Full checker pack in Satin Black; KBX wing tops; Swing-away wheel carrier; Rear access ladder; Automatic LED headlights; Tow package
Off-road Recovery Equipment
Winch — Warn Industries VR12-S winch with 50-foot Black Spydura synthetic winch wire
Vehicle Jack — Extended High-lift jack in Red
Recovery Boards — ARB Tred Pro
Roof Tent & Accessories
Roof Rack — Front Runner full-length rack
Roof-top Tent — Cascadia Vehicle Tents (CVT) Mt. Shasta Summit tent
Tent Awning — Cascadia Vehicle Tents (CVT) Summit Awning
Shower — Frontrunner Rack-mount shower arm
Jerrycans — 2 Frontrunner Steel 20-liter jerrycans
Interior
Front Seats — Puma Modular seats (heated)
Middle-row Seats — 60/40 Split middle-row seats
Load-area Seats — Removable bench pads
Leather Colors — Duotone Spinneybeck Cadence Spice and Licorice
Stitch Colors — Black and brown
Center Console — Exmoor Lockbox
Metalwork — Satin black
Steering Wheel — Evander 15-inch wooden steering wheel
Gauges — Moal Bomber gauges
Shift Knob — Custom wooden shift knob matched to the steering wheel
Additional Interior Features — Clinometer; Puma front dash; Wireless charging for mobile devices; Raptor-lined load area
Audio & Electronics
Radio — Sony Infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Back-up camera
Audio System — JL Audio amplified sound system with a JBL subwoofer
Communications — Midland 75-822 CB Radio with a Wilson 880 Series roof-top antenna
Power — Portable solar power unit; Isolated battery; 12V power to the tent
Build Price — $240,000.00*
* This price is an estimate for a new build with similar vehicle specifications.
About E.C.D. Automotive Design
E.C.D. Automotive Design (E.C.D.) is an award-winning creator of prestigious, high-end luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with innovation and modern luxury. Each vehicle produced by E.C.D. is the true epitome of unique; a one-off that is fully designed by the client through our immersive “Luxury Design Experience” and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by our master-certified ASE craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “petrol heads” whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind our exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. Global headquarters, known as the “Rover Dome,” is a 35,000 square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that produces 40 vehicles annually and is home to 52 of the most talented employees. E.C.D. Automotive Design has a second design studio located in Malibu, California.