Today’s hot hatches have combustion engines usually with three-, four- or five-cylinder engines such as the Ford Fiesta ST, VW Golf R, and the Audi RS3, respectively. All that will change one day as ultimately EVs are going to prevail and automakers are already giving us signs of what’s to come in terms of small performance cars without an ICE.

Back in March 2017, Renault introduced the exciting Zoe E-Sport concept with a monster output of 460 horsepower and 640 Newton-meters (472 pound-feet) of torque. Shortly after its reveal, the company with the diamond logo has said it might build the feisty electric hatch with dual electric motors, and a recent report indicates an electric Zoe RS could replace the Clio RS.

Now, Renault’s alliance partner Nissan is unveiling a test car based on the Leaf e+ that’s similar in philosophy with the Zoe E-Sport. Thanks to a pair of electric motors – one for each axle – the EV offers a combined output of 304 hp and 680 Nm (501 lb-ft). With one electric motor powering the front wheels and the other driving the rear ones, it means the experimental vehicle benefits from an AWD layout.

Performance details have not been disclosed, but Nissan says the dual-motor setup enables the Leaf to deliver “highly responsive, yet uncommonly smooth, acceleration.” It goes without saying it’s quicker than the standard Leaf e+, which offers 214 hp and 340 Nm (251 lb-ft) for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 6.9 seconds. With an extra 90 horses and double the torque, the speedy Leaf must be a real blast to drive.

It rides on 17-inch Volk Racing forged wheels with 215/55 front and 235/50 rear tires housed in fatter wheel arches courtesy of a set of overfenders. The EV’s physical dimensions have been modified a bit as it’s slightly shorter, wider, and lower. Nissan also made some changes on the inside where the center console is dominated by a massive 12.3-inch display providing real-time information about the car.

Even though the sporty Leaf is not going into production, it does demonstrate Nissan can develop a performance electric hatch and also gets us ready for a soon-to-be-revealed “next-generation EV that will be a true breakthrough.”