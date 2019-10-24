Hide press release Show press release

Toyo Tires Returns with its Popular Toyo Tires Treadpass and South Hall Entrance Exhibit for SEMA Show 2019

CYPRESS, CA – Toyo Tires has plenty to see at the 2019 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, both in its display located at the South Hall entrance (Exhibit #62122) and at the Toyo Tires Treadpass located between the Central and South Halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center. See some of the show’s top vehicle builds, meet celebrities and Toyo Tires models, and have a chance to collect limited-edition pins.

The 2019 SEMA Show takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 5 – 8. It is an international gathering of companies manufacturing products for automotive enthusiasts. Must see Toyo Tires exhibits add to the spectacle of this event.

Limited-Edition Toyo Tires Vehicle Pins Are Back!

Back by popular demand is the giveaway of limited-edition pins in collaboration with Leen Customs in both the Toyo Tires booth #62122 outside the entrance to the South Hall; and in the Toyo Tires Treadpass. Once again there will be 10 pins featuring custom debut vehicles in the Toyo Tires displays but this year there will also be an extremely limited, 11th bonus pin.

The giveaway schedule will be posted in the Treadpass and front booth. Make sure to check back often to collect the entire set of these very exclusive limited-edition pins.

Special Appearances by Ken Block and TJ Hunt

Team Toyo’s Ken Block will be back to meet with his fans at the Toyo Tires display in front of the South Hall (Exhibit #62122). Block is known for his award-winning viral video franchise of Gymkhana films and the ultimate hill climb video Climbkhana. He will be available to meet with his fans on Tuesday 12:30 – 1:30, Wednesday 2:30 – 3:30 and Thursday 12:30 – 1:30.

TJ Hunt rose to fame with his highly successful automotive-themed YouTube™ channel which has some 1.5-million subscribers. He is known for his builds of modified cars such as a Subaru BRZ, Toyota Supra, Mazda RX-7, 2JZ Nissan 350z, Honda S2000, Ford Mustang GT and a wide-body Ferrari 458. Hunt will meet fans and sign autographs Tuesday 2:30 – 4,

Wednesday 11-12:30 and Thursday 1:30 -3 in the Toyo Tires display (Exhibit #62122.)

World Debut of Benedict Radcliffe Sculpture

English artist Benedict Radcliffe will debut a one-of-a-kind sculpture for display in the Toyo Tires booth #62122 in front of the entrance of the South Hall. Radcliffe is known for creating life-size wire frame sculptures, most notably vehicles. Some of his wild creations have included a Lamborghini Countach, London Taxi, Range Rover, Subaru Impreza, and even construction equipment such as a full-size excavator. Be sure to stop by the booth to see the debut of his newest creation at the 2019 SEMA Show.

World Debut of New Vehicle Builds

In addition to displaying popular Toyo Tires products for cars, pickups, SUVs, CUVs and outdoor lifestyle vehicles; the Toyo Tires Treadpass will be the place to see more than 30 world debut vehicles.

This year, the exhibit will feature a revised floor plan with a more open interior space. The immersive Toyo Tires Treadpass experience cannot be missed. While there, show attendees can also take a moment to relax and use charging stations for their electronic devices.

Here is just a small sample of the vehicles that show attendees will be able to view up close in the Toyo Tires Treadpass.

The Baja 911

Designed, engineered and 100-percent hand-crafted by TJ Russell of Russell Built Fabrication in Sun Valley, CA; the Baja 911 started life as a 1991 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 cabriolet. Formerly, the lead fabricator for Singer Vehicle Design, Russell wanted to blend his style, designs and world class craftsmanship with the technology and engineering seen in today’s most highly regarded off-road race vehicles. The goal… to create the most state of the art, dual-purpose off-road prepared 911 ever conceived. And then stuff it with a luxurious interior, climate control, navigation and only the necessary creature comforts expected from a high-end Porsche® build.

Grafted around a bumper-to-bumper chromoly race cage, the Baja 911 has 12” of wheel travel thanks to the use of billet aircraft aluminum spindles, a-arms and a box plate chromoly trailing arm suspension. The factory AWD system was proven in the mid-90s when Porsche® won the Paris to Dakar rally with their legendary 959.

Every exterior body piece was designed with form and function using composites to keep the aesthetic DNA of a 911, while making the wide body rally-styled car even lighter than the factory model. A purpose-built 3.8-liter air cooled engine built by Jeff Gamroth of Rothsport Road and Track delivers a reliable 100-horsepower more than the original car.

The Baja 911 sits on 15X7” fifteen52 Integrale Gravel FIA approved wheels wrapped with 30-inch tall Toyo® Open Country® A/T II (all-terrain) tires. With an overall weight savings of 400 lbs. over the factory car, the Baja 911 is planned for low-volume customer-tailored production builds beginning in early 2020. Russell also has plans to do some mind-blowing stunts with this wild machine… stay tuned.

Ruffian Mustang

Built in his two-car garage, Chris Ashton of Orange County, CA designed this one-off 1970 Ford Mustang Fastback now called the Ruffian Mustang. Inspired by the cars from the vintage Trans Am racing series, this Mustang has a race car style interior with a full roll cage yet retains air-conditioning in order to be comfortable on the street.

The bodywork on this car really sets it off with hand-fabricated all-steel fenders, front and rear spoilers, vents and scoops. A one-inch fender drop is designed to replicate that of the original race cars. The body has also been dechromed and smoothed, while the steel bumpers have been ‘fitted’ to the body and the glass flush mounted. The functional vents and scoops have 3D printed inserts, while the fender vents seamlessly integrate with 1969 Boss 302 style reflective black body stripes laid over a 1978 Porsche Olive Green paint applied by South Coast Auto Body in Lake Forest, CA.

Power is supplied by Chevrolet LS3 engine producing 625-horsepower, fed by a fresh air intake system which uses 1970 Mustang front quarter panel extension vents located next to the headlights. And to deliver the power to the ground, the car sits on DSC Sport TracTive coilover shocks with a shock controller, along with a Watts-link floating rear axle. 18X11 and 19X12.5” Signature ONE wheels with Matte Gun centers and black gloss hoops are wrapped with 315/30ZR18 and 345/30ZR19 Toyo® Proxes® R888R™ tires.

In total, the Ruffian Mustang took more than 1,700 hours to complete.

Button Built Ferrari “BB355TT”

The “Button Built” name rose to stardom during last year’s SEMA Show when the gray Button Built Ferrari “BB328" was unveiled at the Toyo Tires Treadpass. It proved to be one of the most photographed vehicles at the show.

For the 2019 show, the Button Built name returns to the Toyo Tires Treadpass with its “BB355TT” based on a 1999 Ferrari Berlinetta. This wide body Berlinetta is painted an original Ferrari color from Maranello’s Scaglietti palette that was used from 1964-1966 - the color is called "Azzuro la Plata". It was first seen in 1967 on a 275GTB Le Mans race car.

The “Button Built BB355 system” was designed by Mitch Button, clay-sculpted and milled by John Lazorack and rendered by Khyzyl Saleem. Carlos Escobar is responsible for the press graphics which were executed and installed by Tyrone Henry. The widebody system was inspired by various historical motorsport influences. the main body influence is the Japanese “Super GT” series f430 from 2009. The twin turbo was influenced by Ferrari’s 288 GTO Evoluzione which also served as inspiration for the rear of the car where you will also find queues from the infamous f40. Every dimension of this build was designed and created from the ground up to provide a refreshing modern take on timeless history. APR created the GTC-500 wing along with the carbon fiber splitters while Fabspeed was responsible for the carbon fiber f430 Scuderia rear diffuser. EVS-Tuning created the RSR-style mirrors which utilize a magnesium base and carbon fiber housing.

A 600-rwhp twin turbo 3.5-liter 40-valve V8 is mounted longitudinally in order to optimize the balance and handling of the car. Tubi-style exhaust manifolds help with the flow along with Xona Rotor’s XR5455 Echo Series symmetrical turbos. Tial Sport waste gates and blow off valves along with CSF intercooler cores and radiators have been designed and fabricated to provide a compact fit with the car. In addition, the tuning was performed by Eric Cheney of VDE.

The interior of the BB355TT features a 6-point roll cage system, carbon fiber fixed back seats with a 6-point harness system and a digital display along with a full interior upholstery.

The lowered suspension consists of an Accuair E-Level management system with an Endo CVT tank. Universal Air struts are mounted to custom tubular control arms and a-arms. Toyo® Proxes® R888R™ tires in a 285/30ZR19 front and 345/30ZR19 rear size wrap around 19X11 and 19x15 Rotiform OZR wheels with hidden hardware and a double step lip.

2020 Toyota GR Supra Widebody

Daniel Song collaborated with Jonny Grunwald (aka: TRMNL) to construct this one-off 2020 Toyota GR Supra widebody. With only 45 days to design and construct this brand new Supra for display in the Toyo Tires Treadpass, the amount of work on this car is mind-numbing.

The paint color is the factory Turbulence Gray applied over a full 17-piece Pandem A90 Version 1.5 body kit and GT wing. The Pandem kit consists of over 17 pieces. The sheer number of body panels made the install difficult, requiring additional time to fit, align, and perform minor alterations to ensure 100% perfect fitment and alignment. Much of the body work and installation were done by Tuan Hoang of Pigment.

A KW v3 coil over suspension melds with a full complement of Cusco sway bars, chassis power braces, and strut bars. Rays TE37 Ultra Track Edition 2 wheels in 19x10 and 19x11 are wrapped with Toyo® Proxes® R888R™ DOT competition tires. It should be noted that the wheels are the newest release which have additional spoke cutouts for weight savings. Massive Brembo GTS front big brakes were added to help the Supra make quick stops when needed.

Inside the car, rare Japanese-market-only Recaro Pro Racer RMS seats have been mounted along with a Takata Race 2x2 harness and full Studio RSR roll cage and rear brace.

And to deliver power to that sticky Toyo rubber, a Pure700 turbo upgrade by Pure Turbo coupled to a full SSR Performance downpipe, titanium exhaust, and custom tune, helps produce 672-horsepower with 625 lb./ft. of torque. Koyorad's auxiliary coolers help keep engine temps low with all the additional power, and Eventuri's new carbon fiber intake helps the car pull in more air.

DEFCONBRIX 1971 Ford Bronco

Blogger, outdoor explorer and overland vehicle builder, DEFCONBRIX is rolling out another classic Ford Bronco build for this year’s SEMA Show. This 1971 Bronco stands out with its PPG Porsche Chalk paint shot by Kreative Image of Phoenix, AZ. To provide contrast and style, the interior was wrapped in custom red leather and suede by Bell Auto Upholstery.

As a part of the Bronco’s six-month build, TommyGun Fab of Phoenix fabricated the custom 3-link front and 4-link rear coilover suspension. Power is supplied by a modern Coyote engine swap running through a six-speed transmission and Atlas transfer case. Detroit Steel Wheel Co. built the 18x9” JohnR steel wheels wrapped in 35X12.50R18 Toyo® Open Country® R/T (rugged terrain) tires.

Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 5 Widebody

Designed and constructed by Rowie Landicho and Dennis Aquino, this Evo 5 Widebody is a departure from the yellow Volvo truck that made its appearance in the Toyo Tires Treadpass during the 2018 SEMA Show.

This 1998 right-hand-drive Evo was only produced for the market in Japan. It features a rare Varis ASSO version widebody kit for the CP9A Evo platform. The interior includes several hand-fabricated details along with a custom Cusco 13-point roll cage with custom titanium door bars. A set of Recaro RS-G Ralliart Edition bucket seats help hold the occupants in place.

The EVO 5 4G63 engine has been upgraded with a Comp Turbo CTR-X 550 in order to produce 450-horsepower with 380 lb. ft. of torque. Fortune Auto 500 Series coilovers provide the stance for the Evo, while it is outfitted with Rays Volk CE28 Club Racer II Black Edition 18x10.5 wheels wrapped in 295/30ZR18 Toyo® Proxes® R888R™ DOT legal competition rubber.

The vehicles mentioned above represent just a small preview of the more than 30 sensational cars and trucks that will be displayed by Toyo Tires at the 2019 SEMA Show. Toyo Tires is also known for having a significant presence in other manufacturer’s booths and on many feature vehicles located throughout the show.

To learn more about the tires which help complete these machines, go to toyotires.com. And to view a video of Toyo Tires during last year’s SEMA Show, go to https://youtu.be/GfRIc-H-9kc.