Genesis has no crossovers, and that’s problematic in 2019, even for a brand that’s so new to the market. But while CUVs continue to surge ahead in popularity, the South Korean luxury brand is preparing its first offering, the Genesis GV80. While we’ve had teasers and concepts, we’re now getting our first information about the new crossover’s powertrain.

According to Korean Car Blog, the GV80 will launch with three powertrains: a gas-powered, turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder, a gas-powered 3.5-liter V6, and a diesel-powered 3.0-liter. Presumably, the 2.5-liter is a four-cylinder and the 3.5-liter is a V6, although it’s not clear from the original report. The diesel is an inline-six-cylinder, and no, we wouldn’t count on it coming to the U.S. market. Genesis announced the powertrain lineup at the Hyundai-Kia International Powertrain Conference in Seoul.

The turbocharged 3.5-liter could produce up to 380 horsepower and 390 pound-feet, while the diesel is good for up to 278 hp and 434 lb-ft, Korean Car Blog reports. The site didn’t mention output or torque for the 2.5-liter, although considering its size, we’d be shocked if the (presumable) four-cylinder were producing less than 280 or 290 hp.

Along with the three new engines, the GV80 should roll out with a new eight-speed dual-clutch automatic. The wet-clutch gearbox will start life in the GV80 but will eventually roll out to other Hyundai/Kia vehicles, with the G80 coming next.

It was expected that when the GV80 launches in early 2020 that it would arrive with the same powertrain lineup as the G80 sedan it’s based on. That would have meant a 3.8-liter V6, a twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter V6, and a 5.0-liter V8. That certainly doesn’t seem to be the case any longer, based on these downsized engines.

We’ve reached out to Genesis in the United States for comment on the report and will update this story with its response. Look for more on the GV80 in the coming months.