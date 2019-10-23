It’s strange to think we first spotted the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 nearly three years ago. At the time, it was hidden under heavy camouflage that subsequent test mules have shed, giving us a look at much of the sheet metal. We last spotted the hopped-up performance SUV in late September with the GLB 45 tagging along. A new video shows the GLE 63 again at the famous Nurburgring race track, though this time it’s alone.

While the GLE 63 has shed much of its camouflage over the years, Mercedes has decided to keep the front and rear fascias covered for now. The AMG-spec GLE will receive a unique front and rear fascia designed for improved aerodynamics and cooling; however, if you want a preview of what it will look like, take a gander at the GLE 53 revealed earlier this year. The design, inside and out, won’t stray far from the non-AMG GLE, while also borrowing bits from the Mercedes E-Class. The GLE 63 will also wear Mercedes’ Panamericana grille.

The GLE 63 will pack AMG’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, which should make more than the 550 horsepower (410 kilowatts) produced by the old twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter Mercedes mill. The old GLE G3 S made 577 hp (430 kW), which means there’s a good chance the new GLE 63 S could match the E63 S sedan that produces 603 (449 kW) or it could make even more power. The mill makes 630 hp (469 kW) in the GT 4-Door Coupe.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Spy Photos

29 Photos

When the GLE 63 arrives, there’s no doubt it’ll be a significant performance upgrade from the GLE Class, which makes 435 hp (320 kW) from its hybrid-assisted turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait too much longer for the full rundown of details. The Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 could debut as soon as the Los Angeles Auto Show. However, Mercedes could wait until early next year to debut the new model at the Geneva Motor Show, where it debuted the GLE 53 earlier this year.