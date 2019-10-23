With attention focused on Mazda’s new MX-30 electric crossover at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show, the Japanese automaker quietly announced a bevy of updates for a significantly larger crossover in its lineup. The three-row CX-8 is the company’s flagship people mover for the Japanese market, and though it looks the same on the outside as the current model, fresh tech and more luxury will be found inside. There’s also a new trim level and a special edition model in the mix, because who doesn’t love special-edition SUVs?

We’ll start with the luxury bits, which include Nappa leather captain chairs and a one-touch walk-in switch for second-row bench seats in L Package variants. Cup holders and USB ports are available for second-row captain chairs as well, and some CX-8 models gain USB ports for the third row. A special coating said to dampen the sound of rain now adorns the CX-8’s roof, though if you prefer more noise, a power sunroof is offered on select models. There’s a bit more space in the CX-8’s sub-trunk at the back, and select Proactive models get heated seats for the second row.

Speaking of Proactive, Mazda now offers a new XD Proactive S trim that gets black leather seats for either six- or seven-passenger configuration. The front occupants get heated and ventilated seats, while second-row passengers have the aforementioned heated seats. A frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror and a seven-inch screen for the speedometer are also part of the package.

Gallery: Mazda CX-8 official images

95 Photos

On the tech side, all-wheel-drive models get an Off-Road Traction Assist system for better performance when the pavement ends. Powertrain configurations haven’t changed, but CX-8 buyers can now choose front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive with any engine option, be it gas or diesel. Regardless of power or drive, the CX-8’s center display grows from seven to eight inches.

As for the special edition CX-8 we mentioned, it’s called the Exclusive Mode and it’s designed to impress those who ride in the second row. Captain chairs are the only offering, but unlike similarly equipped CX-8s, these seats are separated by a center console. They’re also heated and ventilated, and they have power controls for sliding forward or reclining the seatback. Additionally, folks getting into the third row can push a button and have the second row automatically fold.

The updated CX-8 will be available in Japan beginning in January 2020.