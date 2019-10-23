Volkswagen has found the time to release more details and preview images of its hotly anticipated Golf 8 ahead of tomorrow’s world premiere at home in Germany. The big reveal scheduled to kick off at 2:30 PM EST / 6:30 PM CET / 5:30 PM GMT will take place at the VW-owned Autostadt building near the company’s factory in Wolfsburg.

When the wraps will finally come off, you’re not going to see the compact hatchback in a three-door configuration as VW has decided to eliminate the less practical body style. The same thing can be said about the minivan-esque Sportsvan as part of a decision to simplify the portfolio by axing the less popular flavors of the Golf. Overall, the number of available variants is going to dramatically decrease by 35% compared to the Mk7 model.

Having started production in the summer and currently in the run-up phase, VW says the first batches of Golfs will arrive at dealers in Germany and Austria at the beginning of December. A separate press release reiterates the hotter GTI and R models are both due to be revealed at some point in 2020. The company goes on to mention it’s merging production capacities from the Zwickau, Germany and Puebla, Mexico at the Wolfsburg parent factory in a bid to cut costs and boost production efficiency as part of a total investment valued “in the mid three-digit million euro range” to get everything ready for the Golf 8.

Gallery: 2020 VW Golf teasers

Some other preliminary details disclosed by VW include the implementation of the screen-heavy Innovision Cockpit adapted from the Touareg SUV, along with eTSI engines for all versions of the gasoline-fueled Golf equipped with an automatic transmission. These will be joined by two hybrid derivatives and a cleaner diesel to please everyone, while the e-Golf will be dropped to make room in the lineup for the ID.3.

VW explains the new Golf has more than 2,700 individual parts and a total of 962 wiring systems (31 more than the outgoing car) with an impressive 1,340 meters (4,396 feet) of cable or just under 100 meters (328 feet) more than before. Interestingly, the car travels a whopping 69 kilometers (43 miles) starting if we take into account the delivery of the steel sheet until the actual finished product exits the factory.

Following multiple revisions to the factory in Wolfsburg, VW says the plant is now 40% more productive than before despite the fact the Golf 8 is labeled as being “much more complex” than the model it replaces. The average manufacturing time has been cut by approximately one hour and the production investments have been significantly reduced since the next generation rides on an evolution of the existing MQB platform rather than being a new car from the ground up. That has allowed the company to use 80% of the existing body shop plant and associated equipment on the new car without making changes, except for the new tools required for the side panels where the car will feature a “striking tornado line.”

35 million cars and 45 years later, the VW Golf will transition to the next generation tomorrow and Motor1.com will have full coverage of the Mk8, starting with the livestream.