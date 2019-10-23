The number of Golf 8 variants compared to the outgoing model will drop by a whopping 35%.
Volkswagen has found the time to release more details and preview images of its hotly anticipated Golf 8 ahead of tomorrow’s world premiere at home in Germany. The big reveal scheduled to kick off at 2:30 PM EST / 6:30 PM CET / 5:30 PM GMT will take place at the VW-owned Autostadt building near the company’s factory in Wolfsburg.
When the wraps will finally come off, you’re not going to see the compact hatchback in a three-door configuration as VW has decided to eliminate the less practical body style. The same thing can be said about the minivan-esque Sportsvan as part of a decision to simplify the portfolio by axing the less popular flavors of the Golf. Overall, the number of available variants is going to dramatically decrease by 35% compared to the Mk7 model.
Having started production in the summer and currently in the run-up phase, VW says the first batches of Golfs will arrive at dealers in Germany and Austria at the beginning of December. A separate press release reiterates the hotter GTI and R models are both due to be revealed at some point in 2020. The company goes on to mention it’s merging production capacities from the Zwickau, Germany and Puebla, Mexico at the Wolfsburg parent factory in a bid to cut costs and boost production efficiency as part of a total investment valued “in the mid three-digit million euro range” to get everything ready for the Golf 8.
Some other preliminary details disclosed by VW include the implementation of the screen-heavy Innovision Cockpit adapted from the Touareg SUV, along with eTSI engines for all versions of the gasoline-fueled Golf equipped with an automatic transmission. These will be joined by two hybrid derivatives and a cleaner diesel to please everyone, while the e-Golf will be dropped to make room in the lineup for the ID.3.
VW explains the new Golf has more than 2,700 individual parts and a total of 962 wiring systems (31 more than the outgoing car) with an impressive 1,340 meters (4,396 feet) of cable or just under 100 meters (328 feet) more than before. Interestingly, the car travels a whopping 69 kilometers (43 miles) starting if we take into account the delivery of the steel sheet until the actual finished product exits the factory.
Following multiple revisions to the factory in Wolfsburg, VW says the plant is now 40% more productive than before despite the fact the Golf 8 is labeled as being “much more complex” than the model it replaces. The average manufacturing time has been cut by approximately one hour and the production investments have been significantly reduced since the next generation rides on an evolution of the existing MQB platform rather than being a new car from the ground up. That has allowed the company to use 80% of the existing body shop plant and associated equipment on the new car without making changes, except for the new tools required for the side panels where the car will feature a “striking tornado line.”
35 million cars and 45 years later, the VW Golf will transition to the next generation tomorrow and Motor1.com will have full coverage of the Mk8, starting with the livestream.
Over 35 million Golf in various versions have been produced worldwide since the first generation, 26 million of them at the Wolfsburg plant. Production of the new Golf at the main plant began in the summer and is currently in the run-up phase. The first vehicles will be in the showrooms at dealers in Germany and Austria in early December. To prepare for production, approximately 700 work steps were analyzed at over 400 workshops to leverage existing efficiency reserves. Numerous process improvements have been implemented to make sure the eighth generation of the bestseller can be built more efficiently than its predecessor.
In Wolfsburg, 8,400 employees work exclusively on the Golf. The Golf 801 has over 2,700 individual parts and components. There are 962 wiring systems with 1,340 meters of cable in the fully-connected Golf. That is 31 wiring systems and just under 100 meters of cable more than in the Golf 7. Starting with delivery of the steel sheet, the Golf travels 69 kilometers on production lines until the finished vehicle leaves the factory.
Dr. Andreas Tostmann, Volkswagen Brand Board Member for Production, said: “The Golf 8 is much more complex than its predecessor. Nevertheless, we have cut average manufacturing time by about one hour. Because the Golf 8 belongs to the second-generation of MQB products, we achieved a significant reduction in production investments. Our platform strategy is delivering. The team in Wolfsburg have given their all for the Golf 8. Production processes have become more efficient overall. That is a great achievement and I would like to say a big thank you to all employees.”
Due to greater standardization of plant and processes for the Golf 8, ramp-up investments for a successful start of production have been cut by more than half compared with the model’s predecessor. Total investments for the new Golf are in the mid three-digit million euro range. Given the current platform strategy, 80 percent of existing body shop plant and equipment can be used. Like its predecessor, the Golf 8 is based on the Modular Transverse Toolkit (MQB). New equipment has been installed for the side panels of the Golf 8 with their striking tornado line. This new plant is not only much more flexible, it is also 40 percent more productive that the equipment used for the Golf 7.
Commissioning the Golf 8, i.e. installing all data, is fully automated and carried out via a fast WLAN network while the vehicle is still on the production line. As a result, manufacturing time for this process step remains unchanged even though the volume of data is higher. From next year, a new fully-automated generation of driverless transport systems will ensure the faster supply of material, a key factor in efficient factory processes. Body shop logistics will see a seven percent improvement in productivity through the use of 23 transport robots.
"Into the digital age!"
The new Golf will be presented the day after tomorrow, on Thursday, October 24th. In our interview, Karlheinz Hell, responsible for the development of the socalled "compact series" at Volkswagen (e.g. Golf, T-Cross, and Tiguan), gives a brief look at the car and reveals what makes it so special.
Mr. Hell, the new Golf is celebrating its world premiere. What makes it so special?
The Golf is an icon: like no other car, it embodies high-quality mobility for everyone. I can promise you that the eighth generation will once again set standards. It is modern and elegant. It stands for technology, diversity and individuality. The sporty GT- and R-models also appeal to a broad customer group.
What will distinguish it from its predecessor?
Klaus Bischoff and his design team have masterfully developed it from my point of view. It carries the typical Golf genes. It is evolutionary on the outside so that it is immediately identifiable, and revolutionary on the inside. The Golf 8 will carry us into the digital age, for example with its new Innovision Cockpit. With its innovative operating concept, it sets new standards again and democratizes many driver-assistance technologies, for example standard Lane Assist, Front Assist and Car2X. Comfort and safety like this are usually only known in higher vehicle classes.
The ID.3 was just recently introduced. Is the Golf still needed?
I’m sure we’ll continue its success story. With its economical and clean power units, it will remain the first choice for many customers. The Golf 8 will also continue to develop in terms of electrification. For example, we will offer all automatic vehicles with TSI power units as eTSI and expand the E-Hybrid range to include two alternatives. We are thus making an important contribution on the road to CO2-neutral mobility.
How do you rate the project as a whole?
I’m very pleased. Within the model series, we have analyzed customer needs and eliminated less popular variants, such as the 3-door version. This enabled us to reduce the number of variants by 35 percent compared to the Golf 7. At the same time, we added new functions. We have also increased productivity: The capacities from Zwickau, Germany and Puebla, Mexico will be merged at the Wolfsburg parent plant. This will improve capacity utilization and also reduce costs.
How are the preparations for the market launch going?
We’re on schedule. The Golf celebrates its market launch in Germany at the end of the year. Customers can then configure their individual vehicle. The sporty GTx and R models will follow next year, this gradual phasing-in is normal.