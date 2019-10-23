“GT” has a different meaning as Porsche uses it for its track-focused machines while Bentley slaps the badge on its Continental grand tourer. Ford had a Cortina GT two-door sedan in the 1960s and Volkswagen still sells a Golf GT five-door hatchback in some parts of the world. We could go on forever talking about the Hyundai Elantra GT, Alfa Romeo GT, Aston Martin DB9 GT, Audi R8 GT or even the Chrysler PT Cruiser GT. For Skoda, “GT” is oddly used to separate coupe-inspired crossovers from the regular models upon which they’re heavily based.

It all started about two years ago when the Kodiaq GT was launched in China as the company’s first model to drop the corporate rear badge for the “SKODA” lettering on the tailgate. It’s getting a kid brother pretty soon as two teaser sketches of the Kamiq GT announce a full reveal is scheduled for November 4 in Tianjin. This one too will be a China-only affair and logic tells us it’s likely going to be based on the CN-spec Kamiq (pictured below) rather than the fancier European model.

As with virtually all sketches released by automakers since the beginning of time, the Kamiq GT is quite the looker. However, the real deal won’t look nearly as exciting once the size of the wheels will go down a notch and the exaggerated design lines will lose some of the pizzazz on the way to the assembly line. Nevertheless, we’re expecting the Kamiq GT to be significantly more desirable in terms of design compared to the conventionally styled crossover.

Skoda says its design team based at home in the Czech Republic worked closely with the one in China by using as a foundation the Vision GT concept unveiled earlier this year and pictured below. Sketches of the interior are not available at this point, but we do know the cabin has front sports seats providing generous lateral support, along with trim accents and materials specifically designed for the Kamiq GT.

China, Skoda’s single most important market, will have a total of five SUVs once the Kamiq GT will go on sale.