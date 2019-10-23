Hyundai officially killed the Azera sedan in the United States for the 2018 model year as the demand for the vehicle was really low. In addition, the South Korean manufacturer now has the upmarket Genesis brand, which basically leaves no room for the Azera. The model remains on sale at its home market, however, where it’s called the Grandeur. This sedan will get a refresh very soon and Hyundai has just released the first teaser video.

While it doesn’t reveal much, the clip shows parts of the vehicle’s exterior and what caught our attention the most is the illuminated radiator grille. That’s a feature we already saw on some BMW models and apparently, it could turn into the next weird design trend in the automotive industry. From this first glimpse at the 2020 Grandeur though, we have to admit the LED elements behind the grille look good.

“The new Grandeur, coming soon.”

At this point, we can’t confirm whether we will be dealing with a just subtle redesign of the car or a major makeover. We doubt the 2020 Grandeur will be a brand new model as the current generation was launched in 2016. A mid-cycle facelift looks like the logical next step for the machine in South Korea and we’ve heard we will see it next month.

TheKoreanCarBlog reports the 2020 Grandeur could get a new engine. It’s the 2.5-liter Theta 3 motor, which debuted with the eighth-gen Hyundai Sonata and could replace the current 2.4-liter Theta 2 unit. The 2.4 GDi is currently the base powertrain option and offers 187 horsepower (140 kilowatts) and 178 pound-feet (241 Newton-meters) of torque. Three V6 engines are also available and these are expected to carry over to the facelifted model without significant changes.