Whenever there’s an auto show, you can rest assured Mitsubishi is bringing a new concept for an SUV. Case in point, the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show is the venue where Mitsu has unveiled today the radically styled Mi-Tech, which combines a controversial design with a complicated powertrain all wrapped up in a small SUV package.

The idea behind the concept is to imagine the buggy of the future, complete with a new interpretation of Mitsubishi’s bold “Dynamic Shield” front fascia with copper accents. The polarizing grille is flanked by T-shaped headlights sending out a high-tech vibe. The massive square wheel arches attract all the attention when looking at the side profile, while the absence of doors denotes the vehicle’s buggy-esque personality. The rear end shaped like a hexagon and the taillights carrying the same “T” theme contribute to the Mi-Tech’s striking appearance.

Gallery: 2019 Mitsubishi Mi-Tech concept

While the exterior design is undoubtedly busy, the interior takes the minimalist approach by getting rid of most buttons and switches. It doesn’t even have a traditional infotainment system on the center console as all you get is a digital instrument cluster and a massive head-up display benefitting from augmented reality tech. Keyboard-like switches sit on top of the center console and there’s a nifty handgrip doubling as a handpad whenever you want to use those controls on the dashboard.

The powertrain envisioned by Mitsubishi is quite complicated as we’re dealing with a compact gas turbine engine-generator that replaces the conventional gasoline engine. It develops a “powerful output for its size and weight” and can run on diesel, kerosene or alcohol. The gas turbine engine is part of a plug-in hybrid system that works together with an intricate four-wheel-drive system with electrified brake calipers.

There are no plans to put the Mi-Tech into production for the time being, but Mitsubishi does say electrification technologies will be applied to future compact and midsize SUVs by 2022.