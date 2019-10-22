Nissan is putting on quite the show for the 46th edition of the major auto event organized in Tokyo by bringing a total of 14 models. Most of them have already been revealed – such as the 2020 Skyline and the IMk concept – but there’s a brand new zero-emissions concept car we have yet to see straight from Nissan. Truth be told, an official rendering of the vehicle in question has emerged onto the web, revealing it’ll take the shape of a crossover called “Ariya.”

Although it’s technically a concept, the zero-emissions CUV looks just about ready to hit the assembly line as it lacks the typically exaggerated design details of most concepts. Take for example the side mirrors, which on most showcars are either extremely slim or replaced by cameras, but the ones fitted to the Ariya have a normal size. Conventional door handles and the fairly average size of the wheels are also hints we’re dealing with a near-production vehicle rather than an overly futuristic concept.

Technical specifications are shrouded in mystery at this point, but a recent report from Automotive News suggests the battery-powered crossover has already been presented to dealers ahead of a U.S. launch in the second half of 2021. People in the know are saying the production-ready model will have an EPA-certified range of about 300 miles (483 kilometers) and is going to need fewer than five seconds to get from 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h).

The same report said the road-going EV would take after the IMx concept pictured below, and we can (kind of) see the resemblances. The original variant of the IMx made its debut two years ago at the same Tokyo Motor Show before being updated for the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. The latest iteration of the concept used a pair of electric motors – one for each axle – to offer a combined output of 430 horsepower (320 kilowatts) and an instant torque of 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters). The unspecified battery pack promised a range of 373 miles (600 kilometers), but Nissan didn’t specify on what testing cycle that number was based.

Gallery: Nissan IMx Kuro concept at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show

27 Photos

We’ll learn all there is to know about the Ariya very soon as the livestream from the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show will start today at 9:15 PM Eastern time. If you’re reading us from Europe, the event broadcasted on YouTube will kick off at the impossible hour of 1:15 AM GMT, tomorrow morning.