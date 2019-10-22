This Is It: Alpina B3 Sedan Arrives In Tokyo With 188 MPH Top Speed

If you prefer your BMW 3 Series sedan with a bit of Alpina fizz, the wait is almost over. The new Alpina B3 will debut tomorrow ahead of the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show, and as a reminder, the company dropped one last teaser on Facebook.

It’s not as if we don’t know how the car will look. Alpina’s updates are always rather subtle but lest we forget, the B3 Touring was already revealed in September at the Frankfurt Motor Show. The gloriously green long roof with the iconic Alpina striping rekindled our appreciation for sporty wagons, not to mention the updated front and rear fascias with a bit more attitude versus BMW’s standard-issue kit. Will the sedan get the same treatment? We caught an Alpina B3 sedan testing on public streets back in August – our only spy photo session with the car – and from we can see in those shots we’d say the answer is yes.

Similarly, we suspect the mechanical upgrades will follow suit. The B3 Touring is well-and-truly a wonder wagon with its 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six massaged to develop 462 horsepower (340 kilowatts). Alpina also worked on the eight-speed automatic for quicker shifts, and the long roof sends its power to all four wheels through BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system. Whether that exact same combination migrates to the sedan remains to be seen, but at least with regards to power, it certainly shouldn’t be anything less.

For BMW fans getting impatient over the next M3, this could be your ticket to sport sedan paradise. Press days for the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show begin tomorrow, which is when Alpina is slated to remove the B3’s covers. We have boots on the ground and will bring you live images from the show floor as soon as they’re available.