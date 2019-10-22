A new spy video catches the Mercedes-AMG GT R testing, including catching the Black Series' development. The vehicles in this clip wear a variety of wing and hood configurations. One of them even has a halo of sensors monitoring each of the wheels. The multiple body configurations suggest that buyers of the top model may have lots of options to tune the coupe from a fast road-focused machine to a hardcore weapon on the track.

In front, all of the cars have an aggressive front fascia with a big splitter and large canards in the corners. There are two hood configurations visible here. One of them has a large vents in the front and smaller ones at the sides.

The vehicles with the large vents also have big outlets in the fenders behind the front wheels. The other models also have these openings, but they are smaller.

At the back, there are two wings on these development cars like in previous photos. Even the smaller one is quite large and would appear to produce plenty of downforce. However, there's also a design that sits even higher and appears practically as tall as the roof.

The Black Series development vehicles in this video are doing maneuvers that hint at the company working on the suspension setup. The one with the array of sensors snakes back and forth at high speed. Another car simulates emergency lane changes down the Nordschleife's long straight.

The Black Series reportedly uses a revised version of AMG's twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 that allegedly pumps out over 700 horsepower (522 kilowatts). Division boss Tobias Moers called it "not a typical AMG V8" without clarifying what that meant.

Mercedes plans to have the Black Series available by mid-2020, so there's not too long to wait to find out what makes this model so special.