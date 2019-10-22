In March this year, Chevrolet produced the last example of the Cruze at its Lordstown plant in Ohio. This basically spelled the end of the line for the factory, leaving many with some sour feelings towards General Motors. Local politician Tim Ryan even described the closing as his generation's "Black Monday", in reference to Youngstown Sheet and Tube's announcement on Monday, September 19, 1977 that led to the collapse of the steel industry in the area four decades prior.

A new documentary will tell the stories of the hundreds of employees that lost their jobs on March 6, when the final car rolled off the assembly line Lordstown. The first trailer of that movie is now out, showing aerial footage of the site mixed with confessions of people who were closely related to the plant. The 2:13-minute clip ends with touching moments and shows a family that’s forced to leave its house in Ohio because of the factory’s closing.

“If the plant was closing because it was unproductive or bleeding the company dry, that would be different. But that plant is not closing for them reasons,” one of the involved employees comments. “There’s a U.S. company that was saved by U.S. taxpayers that went from on the verge of shutting down to more than $10 billion in profit. This is about a moral contract with people as humans and communities.”

Fortunately, there’s still some hope left for the Lordstown plant but only time will tell whether it will produce cars again. In May this year, reports suggested GM could sell the site to EV manufacturer Workhorse, where it would build electric trucks. Just a few months later, it was reported that the plant could be saved through a new contract between the manufacturer and the United Autoworkers Union.