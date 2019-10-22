It was only a few days ago when someone discovered Hyundai’s trademark filing for “Neptune” and now we know what’s it for – a conceptual semi. Going by the official name of HDC-6 Neptune, the zero-emissions electric truck feeding on hydrogen will receive its world debut on October 29 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

Meanwhile, Hyundai is teasing the eco-friendly semi with a rendering of the Neptune, which it says has a design inspired by the streamliner railway train sets of the 1930s. Its arched top evokes the spirit of the wonderful Art Deco trains, while the bottom section might make you think of General Motors’ Futurliners. A blue LED strip extends from front to rear, and there’s an illuminated circle likely suggesting it’s the fuel cap.

Another rendering provided by Hyundai previews the concept’s interior where there are multiple screens and a single-spoke steering wheel incorporating the button for the hazard lights. The minimalist cabin appears to be devoid of any conventional buttons and knobs, and uses a pair of screens on the sides of the windscreen’s frame acting as the mirrors.

A giant head-up display is also noticeable, along with even more screens in the upper section of the windshield frame showing a multitude of details about the fuel cell semi as well as weather and phone info. A neat slider for the volume is positioned to the right of the driver, while a storage area that looks like a suitcase sits below.

Technical specifications are shrouded in mystery at this point, as are details about whether Hyundai actually plans to launch a production version. We do know the HDC-6 Neptune is complemented by what the company refers to as a “high-performance refrigerated concept trailer solution” that goes by the name of HT Nitro ThermoTech. The latter has been developed by Hyundai Translead, a San Diego-based company owned by Hyundai specialized in manufacturing dry and refrigerated van trailers, flatbeds, chassis, and dollies.