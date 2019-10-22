After longing for those amped-up WRX STI special editions launched by Subaru at home in Japan in the last few years, U.S. fans of the performance sedan can finally buy one. The limited-run S209 made its debut back in January at the Detroit Auto Show with much fanfare, but some of the excitement is gone now that we know how much it costs – $63,995 (plus the $885 destination fee). The hottest WRX ever sold in the U.S. is also the most expensive Subaru sold in North America, carrying a hefty premium of $27,000 above the regular WRX STI.

Gallery: 2019 Subaru STI S209: First Drive

268 Photos

The silver lining for those willing to spend so much dough on the ultimate WRX STI is that an incentive is now available, according to a bulletin sent to Subaru dealers and discovered by our colleagues at Cars Direct. The S209 is eligible for 3.49% APR for up to 63 months, which although it's not nearly as attractive as the 1.9% APR for a 72-month contract on the lesser versions, a customer can still save a significant amount of money in interest.

Cars Direct did the math and they say a car that carries a price tag of $65,000 and is purchased with a loan at 3.49% APR effectively costs $71,231 resulting in a monthly payment of $1,131 for 63 months before you factor in taxes and fees. Getting the S209 with a 6% APR with a 72-month deal would set you back around $75,935 or $1,205 per month, meaning you’d end up paying an extra $4,704 overall.

If that sounds like a good deal, you might want to hurry up and buy one as production will be strictly limited to 209 examples. The S209 will be at Subaru dealerships in the U.S. before the year’s end with a choice between WR Blue Pearl and Crystal White Pearl paints. Here’s hoping dealers won’t try to take advantage of customers due to the car’s hot status and limited availability to slap on markups over an already steep asking price.