The next-generation SEAT Leon is back at the Nurburgring for the final round of tests before its imminent debut probably coming in November or December this year. We don’t know the exact reveal date yet but we’ll get to that later. Now, let’s take a look at the new hatchback during its final evaluations in Germany.

While this is not the exact same prototype we filmed in August this year (judging by the registration plates), it’s very similar and features an identical camouflage. The Spanish company is not willing to reveal any new details of the exterior design and we’re still dealing with a heavily disguised prototype.

Of course, the fake body panels are long gone and the test car proudly shows its production body, headlights, and taillights. The fourth-gen Leon will be much sharper than the outgoing model and will be the sportiest of the Golf/Octavia/Leon trio that’s scheduled to arrive this fall. All three share the same MQB platform.

Photos from inside the cabin (see below) revealed an all-digital instrument cluster with a map between the gauges will replace the traditional cluster (at least in the more expensive trims), while a new center stack design with a dominating infotainment display will be present in the dashboard.

Gallery: 2020 SEAT Leon new spy photos

16 Photos

Filmed here is the hatch version of the car and there will also be a long-roof variant. At this point, it’s unclear when we’ll see that but we expect a market launch in about 12 months from now. Speaking of arrival dates, it was believed the new Leon would make its debut in Frankfurt last month but it turns out SEAT will follow Volkswagen and Skoda in unveiling its compact car at a special event later this year.