The last time Buick updated the Envision SUV for the United States was back in February 2018, when the model got a new nine-speed automatic and minor visual upgrades. In America, the family-hauler has a starting price of $31,995 and is available with a base 2.5-liter naturally aspirated engine or an optional 2.0-liter turbo-four. It’s a completely different story in China, however.

In the People’s Republic, the Envision just got a refresh bringing mainly cosmetic tweaks. These include a new front fascia with a larger radiator grille with thicker chrome strip and a larger emblem, LED headlights with integrated LED daytime running lights, and a slightly revised lower grille. At the back, the taillights now have a different shape and there’s also a new chrome strip connecting the units. No shots of the interior are available at the moment and we can’t tell whether there are changes in the cabin or no.

Gallery: 2020 Buick Envision for China

3 Photos

Interestingly, while the wheelbase remains unchanged at 108.2 inches (2,750 mm), Autohome reports that the length and height are up slightly to 184.8 inches (4,694 mm) and 72.4 inches (1,839 mm) respectively. Under the hood, Chinese customers can only get a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with a peak power of 169 horsepower (119 kilowatts). It is mated as standard to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Last year, Buick shifted just 30,152 examples of the Envision in the United States, while Chinese deliveries hit 191,029. Through the first nine months of 2019, 24,849 units were sold in America versus Chinese deliveries of 83,613 units. Word on the street is Buick will discontinue or replace the Envision with a new generation next year or in 2021 but that’s yet to be confirmed. The crossover is currently produced in China.