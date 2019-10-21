Following a preview of its plug-in hybrid portfolio at the Geneva Motor Show back in March, Audi is electrifying its vast lineup from top to bottom. We’ve seen PHEV versions of the A8 Sedan flagship, A7 Sportback, along with the Q7 and Q5 SUVs, and now it’s the A6 Sedan’s turn to earn an extra fuel cap that conceals the charging port.

At the heart of the Audi A6 55 TFSI e quattro (not the best name, eh?) is “only” a turbo four-pot with a 2.0-liter displacement and an output rated at 248 horsepower (185 kilowatts). The TFSI unit works together with an electric motor that offers a more than decent 141 hp (105 kW) to enable a combined output of 362 hp and an ample 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque from a low 1,250 rpm. The same setup can also be found in the Q5 55 TFSI e quattro.

Thanks to the electrified powertrain, the A6 in PHEV guise needs only 5.6 seconds for the 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) run and tops out at 155 mph (250 km/h) or 84 mph (135 km/h) when it’s driven in electric mode. Speaking of which, shut off the combustion engine and the large executive sedan will cover as much as 33 miles (53 kilometers) based on the WLTP procedure. The energy necessary is stored in a 14.1-kWh battery pack that can be recharged at a public station up to an output of 7.4 kW.

Audi will sell the new A6 55 TFSI e quattro with S line and black styling packages as well as a wide array of goodies: matrix LED headlights, 19-inch wheels (with red brake calipers), sport suspension, Audi Virtual Cockpit, sport seats, and four-zone climate control.

It can already be ordered in Germany where it kicks off at €68,850 before options. Bear in mind it’s not the first A6 to get the plug-in hybrid treatment as the previous-generation model in the long-wheelbase guise spawned an E-Tron variant in China in 2015. The non-hybrid A6 is actually way older than that, having debuted late 2010.