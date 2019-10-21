It only has a four-cylinder engine, but the electric motor adds a nice boost.
Following a preview of its plug-in hybrid portfolio at the Geneva Motor Show back in March, Audi is electrifying its vast lineup from top to bottom. We’ve seen PHEV versions of the A8 Sedan flagship, A7 Sportback, along with the Q7 and Q5 SUVs, and now it’s the A6 Sedan’s turn to earn an extra fuel cap that conceals the charging port.
Electrifying full-size sedan:the Audi A6 55 TFSI e quattro
- Presales for the hybrid sedan start in Germany
- 2.0 TFSI combined with a 105 kW-powerful electric motor and quattro drive as standard
- System output of 270 kW (367 PS), electric range of up to 53 kilometers (32.9 mi)
- Predictive operating strategy for maximum efficiency and many trips using electric power
Audi is expanding its portfolio of electrified models consistently: Five powerful cars with plug-in hybrid drive are making their debut in the second half of 2019 alone. Presales of the A6 55 TFSI e quattro (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km*: 2.1–1.9 (112.0 – 123.8 US mpg); combined energy consumption in kWh/100 km*: 17.9 – 17.4; combined CO2 emissions in g/km*: 47 – 43 (75.6 – 69.2 g/mi) are starting in Germany. With its system output of 270 kW (367 PS), it delivers a confident performance.
Audi is expanding its portfolio in the midsize to the luxury class: The Four Rings will also be offering plug-in hybrids in the A7, A8, Q5 and Q7 model lines. They all bear the “TFSI e” logo. The A6 55 TFSI e quattro* is now continuing this series. Like all Audi plug-in hybrid models, it also combines two highly efficient drives to achieve a system output of 270 kW (367 PS).
Its four-cylinder gasoline engine, a 2.0 TFSI, delivers 185 kW (252 PS). The electric motor, which is integrated into the seven-speed S tronic, has a peak output of 105 kW. The system torque already reaches its maximum of 500 Nm (368.8 lb-ft) at a speed of 1,250 rpm. The lithium-ion battery, which is positioned in the vehicle rear, stores 14.1 kWh of energy. It is integrated such that the luggage compartment offers level and convenient luggage space.
The A6 TFSI e 55 quattro* is a sporty car that is highly efficient at the same time. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h (62.1 mph) in 5.6 seconds and has a top speed of 250 km/h (155.3 mph). On purely electric power, it reaches a top speed of 135 km/h (83.9 mph). Its electric range, measured according to the WLTP procedure, is up to 53 kilometers (32.9 mi). Thus the tax rate imposed on it when used as a company car in Germany is cut in half. The powerful plug-in hybrid model is the only premium sedan in the direct competitive environment that has quattro all-wheel drive on board.
The drive concept of the Audi A6 55 TFSI e quattro* is designed so that customers can do most of their daily driving electrically and therefore with zero local emissions and nearly without sound. They can choose between the three drive modes “EV” for all-electric driving, “Hybrid” for the efficient combination of both drive types and “Hold” to conserve the electrical energy available at any given time.
In “Hybrid” mode the predictive operating strategy ensures maximum efficiency and the maximum possible amount of electric driving. It controls the drivetrain so that the last stage of the journey before getting to the destination can be covered in all-electric mode and the battery is charged up beforehand via the combustion engine where necessary. Fine planning on a stage of the journey is performed by the predictive efficiency assist. It also uses a large amount of information, including navigation, online traffic events, the driver’s style and the vehicle sensors such as the camera and radar. It plans the management of the drives and decides between freewheeling with the engine deactivated and coasting recuperation.
Customers can charge the Audi A6 55 TFSI e quattro* at public charging stations up to an output of 7.4 kW using the mode 3 cable supplied. This means it takes roughly two-and-a-half hours to recharge an empty high-voltage battery. While on the road, the Audi e-tron Charging Service offers access to more than 110,000 charging points in Europe. The myAudi app is equipped with a route planner that shows where the terminals are. Customers can use the app to manage charging and pre-entry climate control even before they set off. The air conditioning system operates together with a highly efficient heat pump that uses the waste heat from the electrical drive components.
The Audi A6 55 TFSI e quattro* has a distinctly sporty character. The S line exterior package, the black styling package, black exterior mirror housings and privacy glazing enhance the exterior. Matrix LED headlights, sport seats, four-zone automatic air conditioning, the Audi virtual cockpit, sport suspension, 19-inch wheels and red brake calipers add further accents. The plug-in hybrid sedan can now be ordered at a base price of EUR 68,850 and is now coming to dealerships in Germany.