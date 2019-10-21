Ken Block is known not only for his skills behind the wheel but also for his love of everything that has wheels and moves. This includes not just vehicles, but also bikes, RC cars, buggies, and even boats. We’ve seen many of his toys but this time around, it’s time to see what’s inside Block’s dream garage. More precisely, his home garage where he keeps his most precious rig.

In his latest video, the professional rally driver gives you a detailed walkaround tour of that garage. The sightseeing tour begins with Block’s “family sedan,” the Ford RS200. That’s a car we’ve featured on our pages in the past and it’s one of just 200 examples ever made. Even more impressively, it is believed that less than 10 RS200s are currently located in the United States.

Next to it is a four-door Can-Am buggy with a special bike rack at the back. The 131-horsepower machine has a custom cage, rides on fifteen52 Turbomac HD forged wheels with Toyo tires, and is now finished in matte black. Just as a reminder, Block has been a Can-Am brand ambassador since 2016.

The video continues with something that might not be very exciting for auto fans but it’s still worth watching. Block gives us more information about his five favorite bikes – and trust us, there are some quite impressive rides there, including an electrified three-wheeler with a handbrake. Finally, Block takes you for a ride in his Can-Am loaded with four custom bikes.

If you want more videos with Block’s toys, make sure to check out this place, where we have clips of most of his rides. Yes, there’s even a duo of Ford Transit buses included.