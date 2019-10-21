Expecting the 911 to go through a major design change as it switches generations means you are not aware of Porsche’s modus operandi. Case in point, when the 992 debuted nearly a year ago at the Los Angeles Auto Show, it combined a subtle exterior makeover with a discreetly refined cabin without straying away too far from the 991.2 before it.

Since the 992’s debut in Carrera S and 4S flavors, the lineup has expanded to include the lesser Carrera 4 and you can get these models in coupe or cabriolet body styles. Sooner or later, Porsche will add this Turbo spied at the Nürburgring at the top of the lineup before the company’s GT division comes out with the big guns: GT3 / GT3 RS and the mighty GT2 RS.

Gallery: Porsche 911 Turbo Convertible Spy Shots

12 Photos

Looking oh-so-familiar, the prototypes were seen racking up miles at the Green Hell with very little camouflage since there’s not much to hide anyway. We’re inclined to believe the test vehicles caught by Automotive Mike over on YouTube belong to the regular Turbo variant judging by the pair of round exhaust tips as the hotter Turbo S might have a quad setup with more angular finishers.

The side vents in the rear wheel arches along with the air outlets at the corners of the rear bumper indicate we’re dealing with the Turbo version. The vertical third brake light integrated into the slats on the engine cover on the lesser models will be replaced by a horizontal strip on the wing in a more traditional setup.

An evolution of the current model’s twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six engine is rumored to push output to 600 horsepower in the regular Turbo and to 640 hp in the Turbo S. All-wheel drive and all-wheel steering should come as standard equipment, along with an eight-speed PDK replacing the old seven-speed transmission.

With rumors pointing towards a 2019 reveal, Porsche might decide to bring the 911 Turbo / Turbo S to next month’s Los Angeles Auto Show since it’s the last major show of the year. Sales should commence in 2020 at a starting price higher than the 991.2’s, which is still listed by Porsche USA on its website from $161,800 for the Turbo and $190,700 for the Turbo S coupes. The convertibles begin at $174,100 and $203,000, respectively.