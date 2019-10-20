When it comes to extracting performance from an Audi, tuning firm ABT has always been the mainstay, offering performance packages that cater to virtually every Audi model that you can get your hands on. Thankfully, they aren't biased when it comes to the markets they service, and both European and US customers can get their hands on some newly announced products today. Combining bolt on power packages and aesthetic additions to the Audi S5 Sportback and Audi TT RS, ABT have been relying on their 120-plus years of tradition and experience.

Gallery: ABT Tuned S5

11 Photos

First up, we have the recently announced ABT Audi S5 Sportback in its diesel form, limited to European markets as of this writing. Already offering a formidable mild hybrid system and a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 rated at 347 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque, the ABT package goes even further, resulting in 384 horsepower and 560 pound-feet of torque. ABT tuned adjustable suspension, roll bars, and 20-inch alloys add more visual appeal and better handling dynamics. A subtle set of diffusers complete the look, creating an understated sportback that secretly packs a punch.

Gallery: ABT Tuned TT RS

3 Photos

The United States get some love, too, in the form of an ABT equipped Audi TT RS. The stock 2.5-liter turbocharged five cylinder gets a significant yet safe tune, bumping up to 453 horsepower and 390 pound-feet of torque from the stock 394 horsepower and 354 pound-feet. A performance exhaust system is also fitted for more sound and character, and a set of 19 and 20-inch wheels are available. The exterior can also be had with various carbon fiber additions, all without going too over the top.

Impressive numbers from both the diesel and gasoline engines in Audi's lineup means that there's a lot of untapped potential that can be unlocked by tuning firms like ABT. To be honest, we have a soft spot for their ABT station wagons. Diesel or gasoline, we'd go either way.