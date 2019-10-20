I you ever thought that your Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 S sedan was lacking in power, Brabus is here to solve your first world problem. Known for their expertise in creating even faster fastest Mercedes-Benz and AMG models for the past forty years, they're idea of pushing the limits in performance, comfort, and exclusivity are know the world over. If you decide to have them work on a Mercedes-Benz or AMG product, they can easily provide you some go fast parts, and if you'd rather buy a car directly from them with all the goodies and exclusivity that comes with it, you have that option, too.

Gallery: See Mercedes-AMG E63 S By Brabus Hit 209 MPH After 1.86 Miles

8 Photos

In the video above, you'll get to see what kind of numbers their cars can do. The car in the video is a Brabus 800, and is based on the Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 S sedan. While we know that sedans are practical, comfortable, and a perfect daily driver, Brabus' creation takes the idea in an 800 horsepower direction. Large air intakes, carbon fiber, and 21-inch alloys reveal the true nature of an otherwise unassuming daily driver, especially to the uninformed. And they'll hear you coming thanks to a performance exhaust system that is electronically controlled for more "civilized" uses.

The 4.0-liter twin turbo V8 is paired with an all-wheel drive system, and is capable of propelling the Brabus 800 from zero to 62 miles per hour in just 3.2 seconds. 125 miles per hour can be done in just under 10 seconds, and by the time you cross the 1.86 mile mark at full throttle, you would have hit 210 miles per hour, with a little bit more to go, we reckon. Of course, that's with the speed limiter disabled. Don't believe us? Watch the video and see for yourself.