The two firms have has a partnership for many years.
Pirelli has unveiled the custom-made tires that it has developed for the new BMW M8.
The super coupe is the range-topping version of the new 8 Series and effectively replaces the M6 as BMW's high-performance grand tourer flagship – the closest thing that the Bavarian brand offers to a supercar at present.
All M8 models are powered by a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine which puts out 625 horsepower through a four-wheel-drive system in the highest "Competition" trim level. That's good enough for a 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) time of 3.2 seconds and a limited top speed across the range of 155 mph (250 km/h).
Pirelli's work on the car continues a partnership that stretches back several years. The Italian firm chose its famed P Zero product and, using its "Perfect Fit Philosophy," tailored the tire to match the driving characteristics of the M8, precisely tuning it in harmony with the car's chassis.
The development means that the BMW-homologated tires, distinguished by a star marking on their sidewall, offer greater performance in the wet and dry, under braking, and on track compared to the already lauded P-Zeros.
Tweaks to the P-Zero included adapting the tread pattern, which as well as altering the driving characteristics, optimizes the noise level then the tire is rolling. Different layer constructions were also used in the tire carcasses for the front and rear tires (275/35 ZR 20 on the front and 285/35 ZR 20 on the rear). The front tires have a symmetrical carcass structure, while the rear tires have an asymmetrical structure.
Munich, 14 October 2019 - Pirelli and the BMW Group continue in their long-standing successful cooperation. The most recent project being the custom-made variations of Pirelli's ultra-high performance P Zero tyre for the new BMW M8.
This individual version of the P Zero was the result of the close cooperation between the development and testing departments of Pirelli and the BMW Group over several years. Applying Pirelli’s Perfect Fit philosophy, a version of the P Zero tailored to the driving characteristics of the BMW M8 was developed. It is precisely tuned to the chassis and characteristics of the M8 variants, which the BMW Group offers as a coupé and a cabriolet. The new BMW homologated tyres, marked accordingly on the sidewall, have the following dimensions: P Zero 275/35 ZR 20 (front axle) and P Zero 285/35 ZR 20 (rear axle).
Compared to the original P Zero, the variant specified for BMW delivers better performance in terms of lap time, dry handling, wet handling, consistency, braking performance, straight hydroplaning, lateral hydroplaning, weight, comfort, noise and mileage. In this way, the custom-made P Zero makes a decisive contribution to the BMW M8's enhancing its its potential to the full.
The new BMW M8 Coupé and the BMW M8 Competition Coupé, an even more powerful and luxurious version of this high-performance sports car, offer exclusive driving experiences on the road and on the race track. The new BMW M8 Cabriolet and BMW M8 Competition Cabriolet are available for open-drive enthusiasts. The high-performance Cabriolet offers an even better balance between comfortable everyday practicality and performance inspired by motorsport.
All models are powered by a 4.4 litre V8 biturbo petrol engine. The Competition models are equipped with 460 kW/625 hp. The top speed of all models is 250 km/h.
In order to adapt the P Zero's performance characteristics to the driving characteristics of BMW vehicles, Pirelli engineers modified the tread pattern of the tyre, among other things, in order to optimize the noise level while rolling. This also results in an even stronger grip and excellent wet performance. To achieve the best possible balance between the front and rear axles of the vehicle, the engineers used different layer constructions in the carcasses for the front and rear tyres. The front tyre has a symmetrical carcass structure, while the rear tyres have an asymmetrical structure. In conclusion, the custom-made variants of the P Zero achieve optimum performance on the BMW M8.