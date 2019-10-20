British car manufacturer Jaguar is offering the first all-electric "taxi" rides around the infamous Nürburgring Nordschleife race track.

The zero-emissions I-Pace SUV, which produces 395 horsepower and manages the sprint from 0-62 mph (100 km/h) in less than five seconds, is now available for passenger laps of the German circuit. The car joins the XE SV Project 8 sports saloon on the "Race Taxi" fleet, offering paying punters a choice of electric or supercharged gasoline V8 power.

For just €149 (about $166 at present exchange rates), you can ride shotgun as a professional driver tackles the Green Hell behind the wheel of the I-Pace. That’s 13 miles and 73 corners in a car that can travel at up to 124 mph (200 km/h) in a straight line, but doesn’t produce any exhaust emissions.

Gallery: Jaguar I-Pace Nürburgring Ring Taxi

The I-Pace, which has won a raft of awards since its introduction last year, including 2019 World Car of the Year, uses a 90-kWh battery to power its brace of electric motors. That results in an official maximum range of up to 292 miles (470 kilometers, WLTP), although that’s dependent on a range of factors, including temperature and driving style.

It probably won’t manage anything like that around the Nordschleife, which has a reputation for being among the world’s most unforgiving race circuits. Any number of big names have found themselves in the walls, and plenty have been killed tackling the enormous track, which loops around a whole village. However, Jaguar is promising that the four-wheel-drive electric car will “ feel at home in all weathers” and “will be able to cope with any conditions the circuit has to offer”.

If you don’t fancy strapping yourself into an I-Pace, though, you can choose to spend a much more substantial €249 (about $278) to sit in the passenger seat of the XE SV Project 8. Based on the XE sedan, it features a 5.0-liter supercharged gasoline V8, as well as a stripped-out cabin. Officially, 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) takes just 3.3 seconds and at full chat, it’ll hit 200 mph (322 km/h).

That car, which is much more of a rarity, set a lap time of seven minutes and 21 seconds back in 2017. That made it the fastest sedan ever to lap the track, until Jaguar returned earlier this year, armed with some stickier Michelin tires. The company shaved about three seconds from the lap time, making it a whole seven seconds faster than the next-best sedan - the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4 Door.