The Ford v Ferrari movie is hitting the theaters in less than a month, and we've seen two of its trailers and a couple more teasers to let us know that it's going to be a great racing movie like Rush.

This time, however, it's Matt Damon who talks about the upcoming film with Jay Leno in this segment of Jay Leno's Garage. Damon plays the character of Carroll Shelby, who is one of the main protagonists in the film. He talked about how the idea of the movie came to life.

Of note, this is the first time that the story about how Shelby and Ford came up with the GT40 is showcased in a movie. In one part of the discussion, Damon mentioned that there are no CGIs employed in the film, which is kind of hard to believe considering all the crashes involved during the real races. Well, guess we have to watch the movie to find out.

For the uninitiated, Ford v Ferrari is an epic about Ferrari's dominance at the Le Mans and how Ford worked its way to end its winning streak. As mentioned, Matt Damon plays Carroll Shelby while Christian Bale plays the role of Ken Miles, the driver of the GT40 that beat the Ferrari at the 1966 Le Mans.

Prior to the GT40's win, Ferrari has dominated the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race from 1960 to 1965 wherein Ford was racing in as well but not as a top contender. From there, Ford tried to negotiate with Ferrari for a merger but to the Blue Oval's disappointment. This prompted the American company to take a stand and develop a car, with the help of Shelby, that will ultimately beat the Italian in the popular endurance race.

Ford v Ferrari will hit the theaters on November 15, 2019, promising a must-see movie for racing fans and students of automotive history.