Criminals from the Land Down Under will find this news utterly unfair. According to a Facebook group called Australian Police Vehicles (yes, it’s a thing), the latest addition to the law enforcement fleet of Canberra, Australia is a BMW. And it’s not just an ordinary Bimmer – it’s a BMW M3 that packs 425 horsepower (317 kiloWatts) and 406 pound-feet (550 Nm) torque right off the showroom.

Now, if you’re in the area and planning to break the law – whether you want to rob a bank or blow speed limits – things won’t go in your favor with this San Marino Blue M sedan tailing you.

Gallery: Unmarked BMW M3 Australian Police Car

5 Photos

Less is known about the BMW M3 police car, except that it's unmarked but with conspicuously flashing red and blue lights. In case you need to know, the M3 can go sprint to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in just 3.9 seconds. It also has a limited top speed of 155 mph (249 kph) but if this police car comes with the M Driver's package, it can reach up to 174 (280 kph). Good luck outrunning that.

While this unmarked M3 is already a menace for the criminals, posts within the Australian Police Vehicles group suggest that there are other powerful police vehicles in the Land Down Under. They use a Kia Stinger there and even an M5 Competition.

This isn't the first time we've seen incredibly fast machines enlisted as law enforcement vehicles. We've seen a Nissan GT-R donated to the Japanese police force before, and an ex-mafia Ferrari 458 Spider donated to Italian police.

But out of all the police cars we've seen, Dubai has the fastest ones, which include a Bugatti Veyron and a Lamborghini Aventador. It's going to be hard to top that, really.