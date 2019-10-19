We can't deny the charm of the Suzuki Jimny. It's cute. It's boxy. And, it isn't available in the United States, which makes it a forbidden fruit if you're on this side of the world. While by looks alone you'll probably fall in love with this little machine already, it's actually a capable off-roader, which makes it a highly-desirable vehicle around the world.

With that said, how does the Jimny compare to other bigger and more powerful off-roaders out there such as the Wrangler Unlimited and Mercedes-Benz AMG G63? Well, CarWow came up with a great idea – how about a drag race up an off-road hill?

Gallery: 2018 Suzuki Jimny: First Drive

32 Photos

To give you an idea of how far the Jimny is in comparison with the mentioned vehicles, let's lay down the numbers here in black and white.

The Jimny, with its 1.5-Liter gasoline engine under its hood, produces 101 horsepower (75 kiloWatts) and 101.8 pound-feer (138 Nm) of torque. It is, of course, four-wheel drive but it doesn't have a locking differential but it has low-range gearing instead.

The Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, on the other hand, is powered by a turbocharged 2.0L gasoline engine that churns out 270 hp (201 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) torque. Armed with locking differentials and a sway-bar disconnect system, the Wrangler has been a favorite among off-roading enthusiasts globally.

Lastly, the AMG G63 is no stranger as a rival to the Jimny, with reasons mainly based looks. Specs-wise, however, the Merc is lightyears away from the Japanese off-roader. Powered by a 4.0L biturbo V8, the AMG G63 sends 577 hp (430 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) torque on all four wheels.

With these numbers, which do you think will win an uphill, muddy off-road drag race? Watch the video on top of this page to find out. And oh, CarWow has five other tests on this video to see which is the best off-roader among the three.