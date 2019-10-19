With the popularity of crossovers nowadays, every manufacturer has gotten into the market of creating practical, high-riding, SUV-inspired vehicles, aimed at taking a chunk of customers who want a car that can be a daily driver and still serve the family on weekends. While they might not excel in any performance or soul-stirring way, there are a handful of automakers that have decided to inject some needed personality into their crossovers. Volkswagen's interpretation of personality is literally throwing a Golf R engine into an otherwise versatile small crossover. The result is a feisty and rather interesting take on the usual formula; the Volkswagen T-Roc R.

The R badge isn't for show, and the video above proves that this performance crossover can move when given the beans. Equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged in-line four cylinder that makes 300 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque, and additional goodies like the 4Motion all-wheel-drive system and the seven-speed DSG, the T-Roc R may not look like a hot hatch, but it definitely goes like one. With traction control activated, zero to 62 miles per hour is achievable in just 4.6 seconds, and the 62-124 mile per hour mark is done in 13 seconds, all with the standard Akrapovic exhaust system in the background. The video stops at the 124 mile per hour mark, but the rumoured top speed is an electronically restricted 155 miles per hour.

Exterior goodies also come in the form of more aggressive styling, with air intakes and quad exhaust pipes at the rear. A choice of 18 or 19-inch wheels are available. Suspension has been made stiffer, resulting in a lower ground clearance for better handling. Stopping shouldn't be a problem as the performance braking system of the Golf R was thrown in for good measure, too. People say that the T-Roc R is a Golf R on stilts, and this video pretty much proves it.