Land Rovers have been known to create the most capable and luxurious SUVs in the world. From their world-renowned Defender, to their cushy and royalty-loved Range Rover, their lineup has more or less stayed true to their ethos of making the best cars to take on and off the beaten path. Overfinch, known for their customizable and highly desirable Land Rover creations since 1975, will be debuting their latest creation; the Velocity. Set to be officially revealed at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show on October 31, 2019, the Velocity is based on the extremely plush and powerful Range Rover 5.0 V8 Autobiography or SVAutobiography.

Gallery: Overfinch Velocity Is An Opulent $315,000 Range Rover

17 Photos

As with every Overfinch creation, the goal is to create something unique, luxurious, personal, and still be capable. The Overfinch Velocity will be exibited alongside two other bespoke vehicles at the show and will be limited to just ten units globally. From the iconic lettering on the hood to the signature carbon fiber styling, the Velocity takes center stage as Overfinch's best foot forward. Showcased here in Satin Black, it features a carbon fiber body kit with 23-inch intricately designed alloy wheels. Under the hood is the same 5.0-liter supercharged V8 that makes 525 to 575 horsepower depending on the spec, and comes with Overfinch's exhaust system.

On the inside, this example comes with hexagonal-quilted leather for comfort and design, plus the opportunity to choose from a wide variety of additional extras to make each of the ten cars truly unique. Popular customization options include; a unique exterior paint color, bespoke upholstery with the addition of a family crest or intricately stitched initials in the headrest, carbon fiber enhancements and cast or forged alloy wheels.

Kevin Sloane, Chairman and CEO of Overfinch: “Overfinch are excited to be returning to the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show for the second year. We are debuting the Overfinch Velocity in Satin Black which will take pride of place on our display. The event is recognized as a key date in the world’s luxury event calendar. As a British brand our presence in the USA is growing year-on-year, and we look forward to meeting existing and new clients at the show.”