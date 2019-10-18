Many folks who get into the van camping scene don't necessarily want to use the rig as a dedicated motorhome and sometimes just need to haul stuff with it. For these owners, the modular Moonshade awning might be ideal. Not only can this device add shade to the side of your van, but you can set it up elsewhere, too. The creators are now running a Kickstarter campaign to begin production.

The Moonshade uses aluminum poles that slide into slots on the ripstop-polyester shade fabric. The material measures nine feet (2.743 meters) by seven feet (2.134 meters). Mounting happens through carabiners or suction cups. It just needs a fixed structure for attachment.

The polyester fabric has a UV coating on one side. The other side is reflective for blocking the sun during the date or make a lantern's light shine more evenly at night. Webbing provides spots to hang whatever needs to be handy.

Before someone unfurls the Moonshade, it weighs less than eight pounds (3.629 kilograms) and fits in an included bag. The company claims setup takes less than five minutes.

As of this writing, there are still five early bird spots left to get the Moonshade for $250. After those slots are gone, the price increases to $300, and $500 gets someone two of them. The campaign ends December 16, 2019. Currently, pledges total $6,071 out of a $25,000 goal. The project creators estimate that deliveries would happen by March 2020 if the project hits its financial objective.