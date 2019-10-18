The folks at Auto Pista in Spain managed to get a look at a completely undisguised Aston Martin DBX, and they allowed Motor1.com to share the shots with you. This one wears a wild color that looks either pink or purple depending on how you see it.

Gallery: Aston Martin DBX spied undisguised

5 Photos

The DBX's general styling looks like the result of an Aston Martin designer stretching a DB11 into a crossover shape. The brand's trademark grille shape dominates the front end, and the headlights have are sharply pointed oval surrounds. These photos are a bit soft, but it looks like sculpting in the hood keeps the panel from just being a flat piece.

In profile, there's a prominent crease that starts at the tip of the headlight and runs down the side to the rear lamps. Pieces of L-shaped chrome trim behind the front fenders break up the body color. A wing on the roof and upturned spoiler at the tip of the hatchback are most noticeable from this angle, too.

The back of the DBX incorporates the exhaust outlets into the rear bumper. The rear of the hatch also juts out quite far from where the roof ends, and this might not be visually appealing to all customers.

The DBX will use a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 making 542 horsepower (404 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque. A V12 might be available later in the model's history.

Aston Martin will unveil the DBX in December, and deliveries will start in 2020. The company is already showing off a range of premium accessories for the crossover, including a luxurious pet package with a dog partition, bumper protector, cushion, and portable washer.