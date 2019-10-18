Designer TheSketchMonkey is back with yet another older vehicle that he is modernizing for the year 2019. This time around, he is working on the Chrysler Crossfire and is giving it a cleaner and more pronounced look. But before all, let’s start with some history.

The Crossfire was Chrysler’s niche entry into the sports car segment that was built by Karmann in Germany between 2004 and 2008. It’s actually based on the first-generation Mercedes-Benz SLK as the two were developed during the union of Daimler and the American company. During the model’s lifecycle, a number of different modifications were introduced, including the Crossfire Roadster, Crossfire SRT-6, and Crossfire Limited. A total of 76,014 examples were sold in the four years the model was on the market.

Getting back to today’s video, the designer keeps the overall shape and proportions of the two-door coupe unchanged but adds some new touches like the increased size of the front fender gills and the slim vertical taillights, which replace the original car’s D-shaped units. In addition, he puts on slightly larger wheels, pop-out door handles, a different rear diffuser, and a slightly redesigned Chrysler badge at the back. It’s important to note that TheSketchMonkey’s work is focused on the rear end of the car and he is not detailing the front yet.

Some of the Photoshop guru’s most recent works include modernized versions of the Ferrari Daytona, Jaguar E-Type, and even the 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. He also worked on legendary models like the Lamborghini Countach and the third-generation Chevrolet Camaro. What’s your opinion on this refreshed Crossfire – is it working for you or you find the original more attractive? Let us know in the comments section below.