If there’s one thing we don’t like about some automakers, it’s when they release concepts that never translate into identical production models. Perhaps it’s all for the best in the case of the Concept 4 as BMW has been heavily criticized for inflating the kidney grille in what the company refers to as a throwback to the 328 from the late 1930s.

Have no doubt, BMW is making its front grilles bigger and bigger, as evidenced by the X7 and the facelifted 7 Series. In a bid to create a visual distinction from the 3 Series Sedan and Touring, the Bavarian design team will apply a vertical stretch of the corporate grille for the 4 Series lineup, which will once again include the Coupe, Convertible, and the more practical Gran Coupe. All three body styles have been caught by the spy camera, so they’re definitely coming.

Gallery: BMW 4 Series Coupe Spy Photos

50 Photos

The only real coupe of the 4 Series family has now been caught at the Nürburgring racking up miles while hiding its production-ready design underneath a heavy amount of camouflage. There are actually several prototypes in this video, including what we believe is an M440i judging by the fat exhaust tips flaunted by the vehicle carrying a license plate ending in “1512” as well as others.

Peeking through the camouflage are the swanky graphics of the LED headlights and taillights as we can pretty much see the lighting signature both at the front and rear. A neatly integrated trunk lid spoiler is also visible despite the camo, and there are probably some chunky air intakes up front on the M440i Coupe.

While the mechanically related M340i Sedan is available in certain markets only with xDrive, BMWBLOG reports things will be different for the M440i Coupe as BMW allegedly plans to sell the car with a choice of rear- and all-wheel drive all over the world. On the flip side, a manual gearbox still won’t be offered, so customers will have no other way but to get the car with an eight-speed automatic developed by ZF.

With BMW introducing the Concept 4 just a couple of months ago, it means the next-generation 4 Series Coupe won’t debut in production guise anytime soon. We’re expecting an official reveal to take place at some point in 2020 ahead of a market launch in the second half of next year as a 2021MY in the United States.