It was only a few days ago when Mazda released a teaser video of its forthcoming EV’s cabin and now the Zoom-Zoom company has a follow-up clip briefly showing the exterior. We’re obviously looking at a crossover, but it won’t be that electric CX-30 prototype unveiled earlier this year as the production model will wear an entirely different skin.

It appears we’re looking at one of those crossovers beaten with the coupe stick as the roofline gently slopes towards the rear. Mazda says the new EV embodies an evolution of the company’s applauded Kodo design language in the same vein as the latest-generation Mazda3 compact hatchback and sedan. We’re being promised “an original design” with an “uncompromisingly simple” overall form and a “coupe-like cabin.”

Gallery: Mazda EV teasers

9 Photos

The succinct press release also talks about the “friendly expression” of the front fascia, but what we’re curious the most to see would have to be the “unique door concept.” We’re dying to find out what that actually means, and we have a feeling Mazda is referring to the rear doors since the ones up front look pretty normal to us. The handles of the front doors are right where you’d expect them to be from what we can see in the adjacent video.

That’s all the information Mazda is willing to disclose for the time being, but we’ll remind you the CX-30-looking prototype officially known as the Electric Technology Prove-Out Vehicle (e-TPV) had a 35.5-kWh battery pack and an electric motor developing 141 horsepower (105 kilowatts) and an instant torque of 265 Newton-meters (195 pound-feet).

The official premiere is scheduled to take place next Wednesday, October 23, at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show to follow another pure electric crossover revealed recently, the Volvo XC40 Recharge. It will be the company’s first true mass-production electric car as the 2012 Demio EV was available in limited quantities and for a short period of time as a lease-only vehicle.