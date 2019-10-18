Hyundai iMax N Drift Bus Is An Eight-Seat RWD Van With 402 HP

We’re all familiar with Hyundai’s N performance division for its hot hatches such as the i30 N and the Veloster N, but their latest product is of an entirely different nature. Sadly just a one-off confined to the track, the iMax N Drift Bus follows another oddly interesting vehicle introduced this week by the company – the Veloster Grappler concept.

In an attempt to evoke the spirit of the Ford Transit Supervan and the Renault Espace F1, Hyundai has decided to build a speedy van equipped with a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 engine replacing the standard 2.5-liter diesel. It sends 402 horsepower and 555 Newton-meters (409 pound-feet) of torque to the rear wheels while retaining the eight-seat arrangement of the van you might’ve heard of under the name of Grand Starex, i800 or H-1 depending on market.

All that power is transferred to the road via an eight-speed automatic transmission hooked up to a “corner-carving” differential, while the soundtrack is provided by a bi-modal exhaust making the most out of the V6 noise. There’s more to the unique van as the Australian skunkworks team behind the project also installed a tailor-made aerodynamic body kit, electronically controlled dampers, and N brakes hiding behind the 19-inch alloy wheels sourced from the aforementioned i30 N and wrapped in performance tires.

Fun fact: Hyundai says the iMax N Drift Bus has a perfect 50:50 weight distribution provided all eight seats are occupied. More sporty goodies can be found inside where the front seats and steering wheel have received the N treatment while the second and third rows of seats have been wrapped in matching suede and leather. With an appetite for rubber, it’s a good thing the voluminous 842-liter cargo area has plenty of space for tires.

We’ll see more of the tail-happy van in its signature N Performance Blue paint this coming weekend at the Sydney Motorsport Park in Australia where the iMax N Drift Bus will be entered in the World Time Attack Challenge in three different disciplines.