2019 has certainly been the year of the Corvette, but team Mustang hasn’t gone quietly into the night. We finally learned all about the 2020 Shelby GT500 and its 760-horsepower supercharged V8, though if the $73,995 price is a bit too much, there’s the EcoBoost High Performance Package for $31,665. It has less than half the horsepower as the Shelby, but its turbocharged four-cylinder is eager to please and the lighter package is flat-out fun-to-drive.

Roush is about to throw us another new Mustang to consider, but whereas we know about the Shelby and EcoBoost models, this one is still a mystery. The teaser that just dropped today suggests it will play in the GT500’s world, as it’s advertised as being the most powerful Roush Mustang ever. It will also be rather exclusive, as only 60 examples are slated for production – all hand-built in the States. That almost certainly means it will be priced like the Shelby as well.

As such, it’s not just another Roush model. It’s called the Jack Roush Edition Mustang, built to honor the legacy and achievements of the man whose name is shared with the company. As for power, the current Roush Stage 3 Mustang dishes up 710 hp from its supercharged 5.0-liter Coyote V8, so this model will be somewhere north of that figure. Beyond that, we’re told the tweaked Mustang will have a Roush-calibrated suspension, special forged wheels, a carbon fiber wing, and active aerodynamics. The video above showcases some of these items, particularly the wheels and the active aero in action. But it stops short of revealing the full package.

For that, we’ll have to wait until the 2019 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. Roush is planning a debut ceremony on November 5 at SEMA headquarters, AKA the Las Vegas Convention Center.