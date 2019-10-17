A winch lifts and lowers your stuff into place.
The Multy is a new pickup rack system that uses a winch to haul things like side-by-side vehicles or personal watercraft into a spot above the truck's cargo bed. This setup would eliminate needing to tow a trailer to carry these machines. It debuts at the 2019 SEMA Show on November 5.
Gallery: Multy rack
The Multy rack uses high-grade aluminum with CNC jointing, and the company welds each one by hand. The structure allegedly sits in such a way that the weight of the load goes on the truck's frame, rather than on the rails of the cargo box. Removable bars extend the Multy rack to the ground, and then the winch can lower whatever is above the bed.
"How do we save time loading for the user, and make it function as safely as possible? The answer is a lightweight system that loads on the ground, assembles and dissembles in less than 20 minutes into your truck, and can easily be handled by one person," Jeff Smith, one of the partners in the company, said in the announcement for bringing the Multy to SEMA. The rack system is capable of adjusting to any make or model of pickup.
Multy doesn't offer details like the rack's price or how much weight it can hold. Motor1.com has reached out to the company for this info.
There will be lots of pickups at SEMA this year. Ram will have at least two concepts to show off. Plus, Ford will have lots of overlanding-ready trucks on display to highlight how folks will be able to take the trucks on adventures.
MULTY DEBUTS AT SEMA 2019
Multy is a new interpretation of truck decks to auto-load multiple pieces of equipment onto a light duty truck - with minimal effort, and maximum efficiency. The brand launched earlier this year but will be available to the public for the first time at this year’s SEMA Conference and has already experienced success in sales with buyers.
With remote winch loading, Multy has created the safest way to load, secure, and transport gear for any adventure. The one-of-a kind construction is customizable, adjusting to any make or model so it completely caters to any truck of choice.
“We considered a few things when designing the Multy rack,” says Jeff Smith one of the partners in the company. “One of them was, how do we save time loading for the user, and make it function as safely as possible? The answer is a lightweight system that loads on the ground, assembles and dissembles in less than 20 minutes into your truck, and can easily be handled by one person.”
Multy is committed to the highest quality construction; each rack is hand welded with the high- grade aluminum, precision CNC jointed, and engineered to place weight onto the frame of the truck rather than the box rails. This ensures that each rack has superior durability designed for the long haul. Users can feel assured knowing their valuable equipment such as PWC’s, SxS’s, or MX bikes are secure for any journey.
“Convenience is key - we’ve removed the need for extra trailers and vehicles that can be quite cumbersome,” shares Smith. “With a Multy rack, you can focus more on the fun and less on the process.”
Multy will be officially showcasing at the SEMA Conference in Las Vegas, November 5-8, 2019 at booth number 32309. The racks are available for purchase at www.multyrack.com and with select vendors.