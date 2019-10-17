A new trademark filing in the United States for Lexus LX600 hints at a future update for the brand's range-topping SUV. The United States Patent and Trademark Office shows that the application is still processing. The automaker's legal team submitted the paperwork on October 10. Auto Guide first discovered this filing.

In addition, Motor1.com discovered several recent LX600 trademark filings in other countries around the world, and the automaker submitted all of these applications on October 10 or 11. The additional places include Canada, Peru, the Philippines.

There was also a trademark filing for LX500d in Moldova on October 10.

With an introduction in the United States in 2007 for the 2008 model year, The Lexus LX is one of the oldest new vehicles available in the country. However, rumors suggest that a new generation of it and the Toyota Land Cruiser, which rides on the same platform, is on the way in the near future. Both of them would share a new body-on-frame chassis, but the existing V8 would no longer be available. The new powertrain lineup would allegedly include a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6, a V6 turbodiesel, and a hybrid-assisted V6. At least some of these setups would hook up to a 10-speed automatic instead of the current 8-speed gearbox.

A debut date for the next-gen Lexus LX is a mystery. However, these trademark filings are only applications, and the company doesn't yet have the right to use the name. Since it can take months for a trademark office to grant the necessary permissions, don't look for an unveiling until well into 2020 at the earliest.