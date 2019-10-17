With 2020 Corvette reviews flooding in, we're learning a lot about the bowtie brand's first mid-engined sports car. Most of the key talking points so far are about things like comfort and dynamics. But Car and Driver is one of the few reviewers taking curb weight into consideration. And after taking the C8 to the scale, they found it may be a bit heavier than you think.

The C8 Corvette with the Z51 package weighs 3,647 pounds (1,666 kilograms), according to C&D. Compared to a manual C7 with the same Z51 package, the new Corvette is a whole 195 pounds (89 kilograms) heavier than the model it replaces. Chevy isn't exactly clear on exactly what makes this new ‘Vette heavier, but there are some obvious clues.

For one, the C8's new dual-clutch transmission is heavier than both the C7's automatic and manual. By how much, though, is unclear. The wider rear wheels and larger brakes probably contribute to the weight gain as well. The C8 wears 305/35R-20 tires on 11-inch-wide wheels, which are one inch wider than the C7's.

The rear brakes on the C8 Corvette are 0.5 inches larger, too, with the Z51 package, and the suspension uses new coil-over shocks and control arms at each of the four corners, adding to the overall heft. C&D also notes that, because the C8 will be the first Corvette available in right-hand drive markets, Chevy needed to meet more stringent requirements.

Gallery: 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

107 Photos

How does the C8 Corvette's curb weight compare to other mid-engined sports cars in the class? Take a look at this chart below (editor's note: these are lightest versions of each individual vehicle as estimated by the manufacturer, the Corvette's weight with the Z51 package is not an official figure distributed by Chevrolet):

McLaren 570S 3,201 Pounds Ford GT 3,354 Pounds Chevrolet Corvette Z51 3,647 Pounds (C&D Estimate) Audi R8 V10 3,682 Pounds Acura NSX 3,878 Pounds

Assuming that figure is accurate, the C8 Corvette sits right between the Lamborghini Huracan (3,424 pounds) and the all-wheel-drive Audi R8 V10 (3,682 pounds). Comparably, that puts it on the heftier side, given its rear-wheel-drive layout. But we’ll know more about the C8 Corvette as more details come out.